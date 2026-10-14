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The Feds Are Investigating This Disgusting Mail Sent to the Tom Tiffany Campaign

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 9:00 AM
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The Feds Are Investigating This Disgusting Mail Sent to the Tom Tiffany Campaign
(Townhall / Amy Curtis)

In case you were wondering how Democrats feel about the upcoming gubernatorial election in Wisconsin, here's your answer: they're mailing feces to Republican candidate Tom Tiffany's campaign office. The three envelopes were sent to the campaign in late July and mid-August, according to an unsealed federal search warrant.

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Like many political campaigns, the Tiffany campaign sends mailings with pre-addressed return envelopes for donations, and a U.S. postal inspector said three of these envelopes were returned with feces inside. While the person, or persons, who sent the letters tried cutting out the original recipient's address and name, postal codes on the envelopes led inspectors to an address in Kewaskum where the mail was originally sent. Messages were reportedly written on two of the envelopes: "OPEN! OPEN!" and "BIG MOOLA CHECK" was on one and "CABBAGE INSIDE" was written on the second, along with "SURPRISE [expletive]" written on the inside.

Here's more: 

The inspector used a U.S. Postal Inspection Service database to view images of mail delivered to the Kewaskum home and confirmed that the three envelopes matching the codes on the feces-containing mail had been delivered there. The intended recipient of the original mailings died in 2024, but relatives of that person were living in the home, the inspector said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service obtained a federal warrant for a Kewaskum man and woman’s DNA and fingerprints. No charges have been filed, and FOX6 News is not naming them.

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This is disgusting.

These suspects not only put the health and safety of Tiffany's campaign staffers at risk, but all the postal workers who touched these envelopes, along with the mail for possibly hundreds of others.

The campaign worker who opened the envelope said the smell made her "feel physically sick and nauseous."

They are not sane or normal.

While the suspects have not been named or charged yet, mailing feces is a serious crime under 18 U.S.C. § 1716. Under that statute, they could face up to 20 years in prison and fines if prosecutors find they mailed the material with "intent to injure someone, damage mail, or damage other property." If prosecutors cannot establish that intent, violations can still carry up to one year in prison and fines.

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As of Wednesday morning, Townhall could not locate a public statement from Crowley or his campaign condemning the incident, and we reached out to the Crowley campaign for comment.

But the Tiffany campaign condemned the behavior.

"Not only is this behavior disgusting, but it also forces innocent postal workers to handle these materials. There is no place for this kind of conduct, regardless of political differences. We appreciate law enforcement’s efforts to investigate this matter," said the Tiffany Campaign.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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