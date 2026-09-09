We're Not Sure How James Talarico Can Call Himself a Christian After Saying This

In 1935, physicist Erwin Schrödinger posed a thought experiment about a cat in a box to demonstrate the problems Schrödinger had with the philosophical views of Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg. In simple terms, Schrödinger argued the cat could only be either alive or dead, and not both alive and dead.

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That's a simplistic explanation of Schrödinger's cat paradox, which has worked its way into popular culture as a term to describe something that is simultaneously both and neither until its true state is observed.

James Talarico, the Democrat for the U.S. Senate in Texas, is what's best described as Schrödinger's Christian — he's simultaneously both and neither, depending on which voters he needs to suck up to in any given moment.

That's why Talarico hides behind his Christian veneer in one moment and then says something heretical the next, like his claim that Jesus Christ isn't the only path to truth.

WATCH: James Talarico denies that Jesus Christ is the only way to truth, arguing that Allah can lead people to divine truth as well. pic.twitter.com/iA9m3nke4S — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 7, 2026

"I'm always so thrilled when I get invited to the Diwali festival. I think I've gone two years in a row now. And also have gotten a chance to speak at some of our local mosques," Talarico said.

"And I find such wisdom and comfort and inspiration from faith traditions all over the world," he continued. "And I find that they're all kind of equal pathways to truth."

"That's how I always think of all the world's faith traditions as like a circle with that divine mystery of the universe in the middle," Talarico added, "and we all have different names for that mystery, whether it's God or Yahweh or Allah or Nirvana, the Great Spirit, whatever you call it. This is all different pathways to the same fundamental truth of reality. It's how I try to stay grounded and stay rooted."

Christians are called to believe that God and His Son, Jesus Christ, are the path to truth. In John 14:6, Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

“I think all faith traditions provide equal pathways to truth.”

I think…

That’s the problem—It’s not about YOU or what YOU think. It’s about God and what he has revealed as Truth. As a Christian,that path is singular and has a name—Jesus.

“I am THE way, THE truth, and THE life” — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) September 7, 2026

This is morally therapeutic deism.

He’s gambling that the religious demographic in Texas has changed ENOUGH that now is the time to make his move.



We’ll see. — Gary Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) September 7, 2026

We don't think it has.

We need a full investigation into tiny Jimmy’s seminary to find out what the hell is going on there. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 7, 2026

Yes, Talarico went to the seminary and still spouts this nonsense.

No actual Christian believes this. https://t.co/KX5j4AsY9a — Bo French (@bofrench) September 7, 2026

Correct. Christians believe Jesus is the way to truth.

This is many things, but Christianity isn’t one of them.



Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6. https://t.co/GwC6EqwSRE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2026

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Why profess a faith if you do not believe it to be 100 percent true? If all religions are a pathway to the same truth, why does the world have myriad different religions and traditions, some of them far superior to others?

Talarico wants to be a Christian when he thinks it will help him win votes, and he wants to be "enlightened" when he's talking to non-Christians to help him win votes. It's political performative nonsense.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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