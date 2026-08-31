You Won't Believe How These Candidates Are Using Christ's Name to Push Socialism

Are progressives taking a page out of the Republican playbook? Based on how several far-left candidates are invoking Jesus Christ in their campaigns, it seems this is the case.

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Several candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are bringing up Christianity in their messaging in a bid to win over religious voters.

From Fox News:

Progressives seeking a seat in the Senate are taking a decades-old page from their Republican counterparts, using faith as a political tool to build connections with voters. Three progressive Democratic candidates running for the Senate, Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, Abdul El-Sayed and Texas state Rep. James Talarico, share a penchant for bucking the Democratic establishment in their meteoric rise this midterm cycle. They have also incorporated their religions and faiths into their campaigns and messaging to voters, showing shades of the "Moral Majority" coalition that formed during the late 1970s in the GOP when former President Ronald Reagan was running as Republicans sought to tie policy to Christianity. Nixon, who scored a major upset against Alexander Vindman, a major figure during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial who was backed by the Democratic establishment in Washington, D.C., has become a prime target for the GOP because of her connection to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). During a sermon last week at the Saint Paul AME Church of Jacksonville, Fla., Nixon, who will face Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., in November, contended that her "radical" positions were akin to those of Jesus Christ. "They are trying, y'all. They are trying … to label me as this extremist, this radical. But, you know, Jesus was a radical," Nixon said.

DSA candidate Angie Nixon likens herself to Jesus, claiming that "Jesus was a radical and Jesus fought for, I mean, He pushed for the same things that I'm fighting for today."



Nuts. pic.twitter.com/XvDBZDR5Nv — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 28, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim, also invoked Christ during an appearance on the Progressive Christians Podcast. He also pointed out that Christ was a “radical.”

🤯Michigan Senate candidate Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed had the nerve to compare himself to Jesus.



On The Progressive Christians Podcast, the Muslim Democrat was asked about being labeled “radical” for policies like Medicare for All. He replied: “Jesus, peace and blessings be upon… pic.twitter.com/yrHL44eclA — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) August 22, 2026

Of these candidates, Talarico has leaned into Christianity the most. He has consistently used the Bible to justify his belief that government should take even more money from Americans to fund state-run healthcare and other initiatives aimed at putting the government in the place of God.

.@JamesTalarico: If you go back and read the New Testament — even if you're not a Christian — go back and see what Jesus spends most of his time doing.



It's not preaching, it's not teaching. It's healing.



That is what we are called to do — whether you're religious or not — is… pic.twitter.com/7bStZYxJwu — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) August 29, 2026

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And that’s the crux of the matter, isn’t it? These people touting Christ’s teachings ignore the fact that He told us to feed the hungry, take care of the poor, and serve our communities. He never taught that we should outsource our duty as believers to the state — especially given that the government more often uses its power to go against Christ’s teachings.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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