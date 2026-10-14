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ICE Detains Transgender Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Boy in Florida

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 2:15 PM
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ICE Detains Transgender Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Boy in Florida
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Last week, 38-year-old Uriel Santiago Perez showed up at a house in North Fort Myers, Florida, pretending to be interested in buying the home. The homeowner was giving a tour of the property and when he briefly stepped outside, Perez sexually assaulted the man's underage son in a bathroom.

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Now, federal law enforcement said Perez is not only an illegal alien from Mexico, but that he's a "trans-identifying" male who was ignored by the Obama administration when ICE had the opportunity to take Perez into custody back in 2015.

According to Bill Melugin, Perez exposed his "breasts" to the young boy before forcefully sexually assaulting him.

"A federal source tells Fox that Perez was previously encountered by ICE after an arrest in Lawrenceville, GA in 2015, but because he didn't meet the Obama administration's ICE enforcement priorities at the time, he was ignored and ICE did not place a detainer on him with the Gwinnett County, GA jail," Melugin wrote. "Fox is told this was specifically the result of former Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson's 11/20/2014 memo on ICE enforcement priorities. Fox is told that PEREZ has a prior conviction for prostitution in Georgia in 2013. ICE has now placed a detainer on him with law enforcement in Lee County, FL for this sexual assault arrest."

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Local media refuse to acknowledge that Perez is a man, of course. And they omitted his legal status.

ICE does have a hold on Perez now.

And the Biden-Harris administration was Obama's third term to continue destroying this country.

Remember, Kamala Harris ran on a platform of providing "gender-affirming care" to criminals like Perez. If Democrats regain power, they will allow more illegal immigration into this nation, take our tax dollars to help monsters like Perez, and enact their radical far-left agenda.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | FLORIDA | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | CRIME
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