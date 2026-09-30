Total Insanity Engulfs This Illegal Alien Case in Northern Virginia

This shouldn’t be happening, but I guess liberal prosecutors are willing to allow American children to be raped and brutalized by illegal aliens, so long as Donald Trump is president. It’s pathetic. They’re willing to enable and turn a blind eye to illegal alien crime because they think they’re Rosa Parks in these scenarios. That’s not the case at all — you’re being morons.

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Oscar Evaristo Nunez was arrested on September 15 by federal agents. He’s an illegal alien and has been charged with multiple counts of child rape. Fairfax County officials let him go (via WJLA):

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Oscar Evaristo Nunez on Sept. 15 during a targeted enforcement operation, DHS said. He remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings. According to DHS, Nunez was arrested Aug. 27, 2025, and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, including two involving a victim younger than 13. The department listed the other sexual battery charge as involving a parent and a child ages 13 to 17. He also faces two counts involving filming or videotaping an undressed minor without consent, DHS said. ICE lodged a detainer with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Aug. 29, 2025, according to DHS. The department said county officials declined to honor the request and released Nunez without notifying ICE. DHS did not provide the release date or the current status of the criminal charges. The allegations have not been established as convictions in the information provided to 7News. ICE Washington, D.C., Field Office Director Robert Guadian criticized the county’s handling of the detainer. “When local officials refuse to work with ICE and honor our detainers, they are prioritizing politics over the safety of their neighborhoods,” Guadian said.

What are we even doing, folks? Sounds to me like Fairfax needs to be flooded with ICE agents.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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