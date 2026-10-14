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Peggy Flanagan Insists Her Daughter Has Fewer Rights. That's Simply Not True.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 2:30 PM
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Peggy Flanagan Insists Her Daughter Has Fewer Rights. That's Simply Not True.
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Do Democrats ever get tired of lying to women? It's election season, so the answer is no. And the biggest lie Democrats tell us is that our daughters have fewer rights than previous generations.

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Why? 

Because some states don't allow women to have abortions. Abortion was never a right. Even Roe v. Wade was an issue of privacy versus abortion. Yet Democrats think that's the source and summit of a woman's freedom. It's sick and twisted and sad.

But it's a lie Democrats share, and Peggy Flanagan is the latest.

"My daughter is already growing up with fewer rights than I had," Flanagan said. "Fewer rights than my mom had. Fewer rights than my grandmother had. And I am not okay with that. It is unacceptable."

It's also a lie.

"Three generations of women who fought to move us forward. And the fourth is growing up in a country that is being dragged backwards," she continued. "I refuse to let us lose another generation of progress for my daughter and yours."

For years, Democrats claimed to be the party of the fairer sex, only to sell women out to radical abortion and — more recently — the radical trans agenda that literally erases women from the vernacular and undermines our rights. Democrats also seek to strip women of their Second Amendment rights and have waged war on nuns (who, last we checked are also women) for refusing to pay for abortions and birth control.

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The only right Peggy Flanagan's daughter doesn't have these days is the right to tell a mentally ill man or boy "no" when he wants access to her sports, her locker rooms, her sorority houses, and her rape crisis shelters.

Yes.

But Flanagan has the fascist belief that no states can have pro-life laws. It's not good enough that Minnesota celebrates and allows baby killing. All states must.

She has no idea what the past was like.

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She can't name a single right.

On top of that, Flanagan calls Somali Muslims the "fabric of the community." Under Islam, women have no rights. They cannot go to school, they cannot hold jobs, they cannot leave the house without the permission and escort of a male relative.

But Flanagan embraces that. She's the one selling out her daughter's rights, and ours.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MINNESOTA | PRO-LIFE | WOMEN'S SPORTS
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