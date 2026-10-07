Enough Is Enough!

Do you have the feeling that insanity is running rampant in the Democrat Party? Can they truly be taking a stand for policies that make no sense? Have they decided that the way to win the midterms is to embrace socialism? Is Hate Trump enough? If the polls are anywhere near accurate, their insanity must be spreading.



Let's explore some ways that prove insanity is indeed alive and well in America today thanks to the Democrat Party. Heaven help us if Democrats can support such insanity and gain a majority in both the House and the Senate. Remember what it was like under Biden and consider what their policies would do to the future of America. If you do not promote such insanity, make your vote count in November. Pretend Trump is on the ballot, because his priorities are. If Democrats take the House and the Senate, this is what you can expect:



Democrats used to hide the fact that they were socialist-lite. Now, it will get you chosen as a Democrat candidate. Too many seem eager to end free enterprise capitalism and increase taxes on rich citizens who earned their success and already provide most of the federal and state tax revenue.



Democrats seem to put criminals ahead of citizen victims by calling for an end

to jails, prisons, and added funding for law enforcement. They're busy letting out

criminals without having any plan on how to keep citizens safe.



Democrats claim they want to find and end fraud, but when Nick Shirley finds creative ways to find fraud, California Democrats passed California AB 2624, the "Stop Nick Shirley Act," to make it harder for independent investigators to expose fraud. When fraud helps your voters, Democrats find a way to keep it going!



Democrats claim that it's greedy to want to keep more of what you earn through hard work and wise investments. To Democrats, it'is noble to not earn a damn thing, covet what others have earned, and elect politicians who will take from others to meet your selfish needs.

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Democrat women complain about the cultural damage done by Sydney Sweeney's risqué Novig ads when such ads get results and have since Adam's first reaction when he saw Eve.

Democrats seem to have no problem supporting biological men who "claim to be women" competing against biological women in the WNBA and the NCAA in spite of a "trans woman's" proven physical advantages. They refuse to get "women" with penises out of the women's locker rooms!



Democrats support the cultural insanity of condoning the killing one's own child on the basis of pseudo-science justification and suicidal empathy. You can plot to and then kill your three Children, claim to hear voices, and suffer from "postpartum psychosis," and rally women to vote for acquitting you and allowing you to avoid accountability.



Democrats criticize and fail to support the war on Iran, the primary sponsor of Islamist terrorism, even when Iran's Islamist leaders were close to having nuclear weapons to target America, the "Great Satan" worthy of their promised destruction. It's no wonder Iran has called on Americans to vote for Democrats!



Democrats complain about the high price of gasoline, but Democrats hate fossil fuels and in the past have called for even higher gas prices to force people into electric cars.



Democrats complain about President Trump's spending and the growing national debt when they fought his efforts to cut the deep state spending and continue to propose growth in our costly entitlement benefits to even illegal immigrants.



Democrats want to put a moratorium on US companies developing AI for fear of destroying mankind while allowing our enemy China to continue developing AI so they can use AI to destroy us.



Democrats fight for sanctuary and benefits for illegal immigrants in our midst while not standing up for citizens whose jobs, rental prices, and wages have been negatively impacted by their presence.



Democrats somehow believe that raising tariffs on countries that have had tariffs on our products for years is a travesty and must be stopped because it temporarily increases prices until domestic companies can ramp up to meet that need.



Democrats are committed to starting expensive projects like the CA bullet-train to nowhere and the mountain lion crossing. They seem less committed to completing them, ensuring that more taxpayer money is wasted fueling the coffers of their cronies.



Democrats in CA claim they're for legal, tax-paying small businesses but then pass the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act that allows illegal immigrants the opportunity to set up sidewalk vending for the same products while legal businesses go under.



When California Citizens secured the needed signatures to have a proposition on the ballot requiring a verification of citizenship to vote, Democrats had the audacity to title California Proposition 39 "Prohibits Citizens from Voting unless They Present Government-issued Identification."



Democrats appointed a Maine judge who sided with a divorced father in refusing to allow his former wife and mother of his children to take her daughter to her evangelical Christian church because he didn't approve of their "indoctrination."



Don't worry. You don't have to embrace such insanity. You can give President Trump the House and Senate majorities he deserves to keep Making America Great Again. If Republicans vote like they did to elect Donald Trump President, Republicans will win again. That requires but one thing-show up and vote!

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