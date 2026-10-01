The Flanagan Files: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Deleted Thousands of Posts, but Here They Are

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hopes to get promoted to the U.S. Senate. To do that, she's hiding her radical views and agenda from voters. This includes deleting tens of thousands of old posts, many in the same way as Abdul El-Sayed and William Lawrence in Michigan. Unfortunately for these Democrats, the Internet is forever, and Flanagan's deleted posts have been archived.

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🚨 BREAKING: Peggy Flanagan deleted 20,000+ tweets in December 2024.



I’ve recovered 12,624 of them so far. Now you can search The Flanagan Files for yourself.



Minnesota deserves transparency and accountability, not excuses.https://t.co/HlXNu6QQXX pic.twitter.com/9SsvpRapRr — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2026

The database will be searchable, which should make for very happy hunting for conservatives.

You guys are going to love Peggy Flanagan’s “undocumented” tweet from 2009.



The Flanagan Files are set to be released tonight.



Which will include a searchable database of the 12,624 tweets I have recovered and archived so far.



She has deleted over 20,000 tweets. https://t.co/JX7GBVR8uf — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2026

Because there are so many, we'll bring you the highlights. First, Flanagan said she would deny children Halloween candy if they wore a costume she felt was a "racist stereotype."

Peggy Flanagan once said she would turn away kids on Halloween if they came to her house dressed like a racist stereotype.



Same person who put on a full hijab to appeal to Somalis, by the way. https://t.co/2cs2u3XPDI pic.twitter.com/rMxBShMu2o — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

She lectured the Trump administration about restoring children, yet punished children for her political views.

Flanagan had strong views on Columbus Day, too. She shared a post in 2009 that read, "Today we celebrate some idiot sailor who stumbled upon an island he wasn't looking for and committed genocide."

Flanagan reposted that and added "TRUTH" in all-caps.

“Today we celebrate some idiot sailor who stumbled upon an island he wasn’t looking for and committed genocide.”



She was agreeing with this back in 2009.



The tweet was deleted. https://t.co/2cs2u3XPDI pic.twitter.com/1gCgwsm9sJ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

She also has been protecting illegal aliens for that long, too.

Peggy Flanagan has been shielding illegal aliens since 2009.



She was ahead of the Woke 1 era by more than a decade. https://t.co/2cs2u3XPDI pic.twitter.com/EhwzgweabF — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

Some of them are actually funny, with Flanagan attacking President Trump for calling fake Indian Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas."

Flanagan said it "hurts all Native people" and that it wasn't specifically about Warren (it was).

But Flanagan herself offered to "go to D.C. ... to give Elizabeth Warren a little Indian 101."

She also freaked out about masking in 2009 while on a flight to Minneapolis.

Same person who signed off on mandatory masking in 2020, by the way. https://t.co/2cs2u3XPDI pic.twitter.com/c2X9vbvL7O — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

As Grage notes, Flanagan signed off on mandatory masking just a few years later.

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The Lindsay Clancy trial shows this is true.

Peggy Flanagan thought her unborn baby was worth protecting.



She ended up signing off on legislation legalizing abortion up to the moment of birth a decade later. https://t.co/2cs2u3Yntg pic.twitter.com/vlLqpYF8Qu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

This is (D)ifferent.

Peggy Flanagan asked for signatures to pardon child rapists and murderers.



Not shocking, she also celebrated the pardon of a man who murdered two federal agents two years ago. https://t.co/2cs2u3Yntg pic.twitter.com/3uF2wka5E4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

This is not shocking.

Peggy Flanagan mentions “Ojibwe” 47 times in her deleted tweets.



But she never once mentions her Ojibwe name. Not once. Now she opens every speech with it.



Fascinating. pic.twitter.com/7bJQhbIpeL https://t.co/2cs2u3Yntg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

It's almost like she's an opportunistic hack.

But the biggest takeaway from this is what wasn't in those deleted posts. Grage archived almost 13,000 posts and not one of them contained the word "fraud."

I’ve archived nearly 13,000 tweets in the Flanagan Files so far.



She never mentions “Fraud.”



Not even once. https://t.co/2cs2u3XPDI pic.twitter.com/Fu6eLg8Ylz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

During her time in office, Minnesota lost billions to Somali fraudsters, including some with ties to Flanagan, like Nimco Ahmad.

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And Flanagan still hasn't mentioned fraud in her not-deleted posts.

She’s keeping up that trend, by the way.



Absolute refusal to acknowledge it even exists. I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/Cto94NbIae — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

Flanagan is trying to hide her role in the fraud from voters. But it's also clear she's trying to hide a lot more from them. If Minnesotans were supportive of this radicalism, she wouldn't have to hide it, would she?

It's clear the race is tight, and Michele Tafoya could beat Flanagan, and Flanagan's team knows this.

You can search the Flanagan Files here.

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