DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Flanagan Files: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Deleted Thousands of Posts, but Here They Are

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 01, 2026 9:00 AM
Advertisement
The Flanagan Files: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Deleted Thousands of Posts, but Here They Are
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hopes to get promoted to the U.S. Senate. To do that, she's hiding her radical views and agenda from voters. This includes deleting tens of thousands of old posts, many in the same way as Abdul El-Sayed and William Lawrence in Michigan. Unfortunately for these Democrats, the Internet is forever, and Flanagan's deleted posts have been archived.

Advertisement

The database will be searchable, which should make for very happy hunting for conservatives. 

Because there are so many, we'll bring you the highlights. First, Flanagan said she would deny children Halloween candy if they wore a costume she felt was a "racist stereotype."

She lectured the Trump administration about restoring children, yet punished children for her political views.

Flanagan had strong views on Columbus Day, too. She shared a post in 2009 that read, "Today we celebrate some idiot sailor who stumbled upon an island he wasn't looking for and committed genocide."

Recommended
Why the Dem-Friendly Polls May Be Way Wrong Kurt Schlichter Court Rules the President of Milwaukee's Islamic Society Can Be Deported. Guess Who Defended Him. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Flanagan reposted that and added "TRUTH" in all-caps.

She also has been protecting illegal aliens for that long, too.

Some of them are actually funny, with Flanagan attacking President Trump for calling fake Indian Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas."

Flanagan said it "hurts all Native people" and that it wasn't specifically about Warren (it was).

But Flanagan herself offered to "go to D.C. ... to give Elizabeth Warren a little Indian 101."

She also freaked out about masking in 2009 while on a flight to Minneapolis.

As Grage notes, Flanagan signed off on mandatory masking just a few years later.

Advertisement

The Lindsay Clancy trial shows this is true.

This is (D)ifferent.

This is not shocking.

It's almost like she's an opportunistic hack.

But the biggest takeaway from this is what wasn't in those deleted posts. Grage archived almost 13,000 posts and not one of them contained the word "fraud."

During her time in office, Minnesota lost billions to Somali fraudsters, including some with ties to Flanagan, like Nimco Ahmad.

Advertisement

And Flanagan still hasn't mentioned fraud in her not-deleted posts.

Flanagan is trying to hide her role in the fraud from voters. But it's also clear she's trying to hide a lot more from them. If Minnesotans were supportive of this radicalism, she wouldn't have to hide it, would she?

It's clear the race is tight, and Michele Tafoya could beat Flanagan, and Flanagan's team knows this.

You can search the Flanagan Files here.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MINNESOTA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Why the Dem-Friendly Polls May Be Way Wrong

Why the Dem-Friendly Polls May Be Way Wrong

Kurt Schlichter
Court Rules the President of Milwaukee's Islamic Society Can Be Deported. Guess Who Defended Him.

Court Rules the President of Milwaukee's Islamic Society Can Be Deported. Guess Who Defended Him.

Amy Curtis
There Was a Problem With Christa Pike's Execution: She Wouldn't Die

There Was a Problem With Christa Pike's Execution: She Wouldn't Die

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos