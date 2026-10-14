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MS NOW Just Embarrassed Itself With This Fake 'Breaking News' About FBI Director Kash Patel

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 2:05 PM
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MS NOW Just Embarrassed Itself With This Fake 'Breaking News' About FBI Director Kash Patel
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This is embarrassing, even for MS NOW, which routinely makes fools of itself on air. Today, MS NOW reported that unnamed "sources" told them FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia. Anchor Peter Alexander had justice and intelligence reporter Ken Dilanian on to discuss this.

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There's just one problem: Patel is in Lynchburg, Virginia, at a law enforcement appreciation event. He's not in Russia.

"We do have some breaking news we want to get to right now here on MS NOW," said Alexander. "This is about FBI Director Kash Patel. MS NOW has learned that Patel has landed in Russia for a meeting scheduled to take place there. That's according to two people familiar with the matter."

Dilanian then joined Alexander to talk about this "breaking news."

"We don't know what Kash Patel is doing in Russia," Dilanian said. "And that is one of the things that's concerning our FBI sources. They don't know either. The FBI's not saying anything about this, I asked them for comment on our reporting, they have not gotten back to me."

Maybe because it's a lie?

The FBI Rapid response account addressed the story, noting that Patel is at Liberty University and sharing an image of Patel at the event and the livestream from WSET ABC 13 of the event.

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Russia looks a lot like Lynchburg, Virginia.

Who were these sources?

We know why MS NOW didn't verify this story, of course: they wanted a "gotcha" against President Trump and Director Patel so they didn't bother to do a basic fact check of finding out where the FBI Director was before saying he flew to Russia.

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News Topics FAKE NEWS | FBI | KASH PATEL | RUSSIA | VIRGINIA
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