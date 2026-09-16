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This Exchange Between Mazie Hirono and Kash Patel Was Pure Gold

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 16, 2026 3:30 PM
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This Exchange Between Mazie Hirono and Kash Patel Was Pure Gold
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Tuesday hearing on FBI oversight did not disappoint. First, there’s bad blood between Senate Democrats and FBI Director Patel, who has done nothing but enhance public safety. He’s also not their lackey at our foremost domestic law enforcement and intelligence agency. Patel has uncovered troves of documents exposing the circus that was Crossfire Hurricane and the Russian collusion circus, so he obviously makes Democrats nervous. He’s cutting out the rot in the agency.

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And yet, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) was all hopped up about a letter they sent regarding his travel expenses. The Senate Democrats are trying to make Mr. Patel seem like some out-of-control drunk who abuses his travel account. The exchange on this question was hilarious, as Hirono seemed incapable of understanding that Patel had already answered her question:

HIRONO: When will you respond to our letter?

PATEL: I gave a full analysis and response.

HIRONO: When will you respond?

PATEL: I already responded. The letter is public.

HIRONO: I don't have the response. Do you have it with you? Hand it to me.

PATEL: You can look it up.

HIRONO: If you have a response, give it to me RIGHT NOW

PATEL: Go look it up.

HIRONO: I assume there is no response

PATEL: That's a lie.

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Patel comes prepared for war, as he should with this body. It’s always popcorn-worthy entertainment. 

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News Topics FBI | KASH PATEL | MAZIE HIRONO | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX | SENATE
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