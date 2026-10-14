Minnesota Star Tribune Wants Readers to Know Light Rail Is Safe If You Ignore All the Violent Crime

The Left has made no secret about wanting to get rid of our personal cars and force us all onto mass public transit. In fact, when gas prices were so high, they bragged about "historic" use of public transportation. It's a great way to stifle individual freedom, our ability to move at-will, and control when, where, and how we move about our cities.

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There are many problems with this, of course, and chief among them is the Left's refusal to address crime on public transit. Their pro-criminal, anti-justice policies make traveling on public transportation unsafe. In New York City, a woman was set on fire on the city's subway, many passengers have been pushed onto the tracks, and there have been stabbings. In Chicago, a young woman was also set on fire by a career criminal. And, of course, in Charlotte, we all saw 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska be murdered by Decarlos Brown, Jr.

Now in Minnesota, where the assault rate on the light rail is 13 times that of New York. An elderly woman was beaten to death and at least two people have been shot and killed — on this past weekend and one two years ago (that case remains unsolved). Despite this, the local media insist the transit system is safe.

Washington: Light rail is safer, but another Green Line passenger pays the ultimate price https://t.co/9DKO5WoBAi — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 12, 2026

Here's more:

This is diseased. "Yeah, people get shot and beaten, and criminals don't get charged, but light rail is safe!"

Odds are most people will survive the ride. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 13, 2026

The rest of you should totally gamble with your lives so leftists feel good about themselves.

Mostly dead on the mostly safe Light Rail. — Deplorable Dog (@TTP_ThatsMe) October 13, 2026

Mostly.

Remember when we shut down the whole country because of a flu because “every life saved mattered!”



Weird how we did that for a flu but shrug when people are constantly murdered in public transit.



Oh well 🤷‍♂️ — Joey Snipes (@joeysnipes19) October 13, 2026

Right. Every time there's a shooting, they clamor to ban guns to "save one life."

But when career criminals kill people or illegal aliens murder Americans, we don't have a talk about jailing criminals or deporting illegal aliens to "save one life."

An elderly woman was beat to death on the train, so they wrote a headline arguing that it is actually safe.



What in fresh hell is this? https://t.co/H6W2pcR1oJ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2026

They have to lie in service of their left-wing pet causes.

It's a mess really. Thanks Minnesota Media! It's safer now that someone is dead? https://t.co/e9Rp6weyeG — Nathan Hansen (@nathanmhansen) October 13, 2026

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And at least one murder is unsolved. So much safer.

Of course, the laughable justice system up there won't properly charge the people who engage in violent criminal acts on the light rail system. They'll get a slap on the wrist, if that, and go right back to committing crimes.

But if the Left wants more people to use public transit, they have to clean it up. They won't, so we won't.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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