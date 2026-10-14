Chicago Felon on Pretrial Release Violently Attacked Two Men

On June 24, Chicago criminal Terry King, 40, punched a Chicago police officer at a South Side Red Line Station. Officers responded to the 69th Street station because King was causing a disturbance, and King punched one of them in the face while he was being removed. Unfortunately, punching a cop isn't a covered crime under Illinois Democrats' SAFE-T Act, so King was placed on felony pretrial release.

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Now King is accused of shooting and seriously injuring two other men, including stomping on one of the victim's heads after he fell to the ground.

Punching a cop in the face is not detainable under the SAFE-T Act, so he was sent home in June.



Last month, while awaiting trial, he shot two men and stomped on one of the victims’ heads, prosecutors say.https://t.co/oU4TrbAwHY — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

King was released in that case because, under the SAFE-T Act, aggravated battery of a police officer does not qualify for pretrial detention unless the officer suffers great bodily harm. Judge Deidre Dyer granted prosecutors’ request to detain King in the attempted murder case and for violating pretrial release in the June matter. Prosecutors told Dyer that King has several prior felony convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and Class X armed habitual criminal. King is the 14th person accused of killing or attempting to kill someone in Chicago this year while on felony pretrial release. Those individuals are accused of targeting 21 victims, five of whom — including a Chicago police officer and a Chicago firefighter — died.

Democrats in Illinois passed the SAFE-T Act as part of their pro-criminal equity platform. Since 2019, CWB Chicago has chronicled individuals who have been accused of killing, shooting, or trying to kill/shoot others while on pretrial release. Its "Not Horrible" series is a response to then-Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans saying publicly, "We haven't had any horrible incidents occur" under the SAFE-T Act reforms.

Since 2020, at least 483 Chicagoans have been victimized by criminals on felony pretrial release, including 116 in 2021 and 110 in 2022 — the highest years CWB Chicago recorded.

Pritzker’s SAFE-T Act only benefits the criminals and thugs. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) October 13, 2026

Along with illegal aliens, those are the Democrat Party's real constituents.

So they just let people punch cops in the face in Chicago? This is dystopian — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) October 13, 2026

Yes. They also let criminals shoot people, set young women on fire on the subway, and stab little girls in the back in broad daylight.

Someone willing to punch a cop in the face probably needs a period of humane detention and rehabilitation. https://t.co/45CeThieN4 — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) October 13, 2026

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And odds are King will face a slap on the wrist for trying to murder two men.

One of the hallmarks of totalitarianism is to label or describe things as the opposite of what they are designed to do. So, the "SAFE-T" act was designed to make the unfortunate citizens of Chicago less safe by insuring violent offenders are on the streets to rob, rape, murder. https://t.co/tdWkVHoVsZ — RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) October 13, 2026

It's positively Orwellian.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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