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Chicago Felon on Pretrial Release Violently Attacked Two Men

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 11:30 AM
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Chicago Felon on Pretrial Release Violently Attacked Two Men
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

On June 24, Chicago criminal Terry King, 40, punched a Chicago police officer at a South Side Red Line Station. Officers responded to the 69th Street station because King was causing a disturbance, and King punched one of them in the face while he was being removed. Unfortunately, punching a cop isn't a covered crime under Illinois Democrats' SAFE-T Act, so King was placed on felony pretrial release.

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Now King is accused of shooting and seriously injuring two other men, including stomping on one of the victim's heads after he fell to the ground.

Here's more:

King was released in that case because, under the SAFE-T Act, aggravated battery of a police officer does not qualify for pretrial detention unless the officer suffers great bodily harm.

Judge Deidre Dyer granted prosecutors’ request to detain King in the attempted murder case and for violating pretrial release in the June matter. Prosecutors told Dyer that King has several prior felony convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and Class X armed habitual criminal.

King is the 14th person accused of killing or attempting to kill someone in Chicago this year while on felony pretrial release. Those individuals are accused of targeting 21 victims, five of whom — including a Chicago police officer and a Chicago firefighter — died.

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Democrats in Illinois passed the SAFE-T Act as part of their pro-criminal equity platform. Since 2019, CWB Chicago has chronicled individuals who have been accused of killing, shooting, or trying to kill/shoot others while on pretrial release. Its "Not Horrible" series is a response to then-Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans saying publicly, "We haven't had any horrible incidents occur" under the SAFE-T Act reforms.

Since 2020, at least 483 Chicagoans have been victimized by criminals on felony pretrial release, including 116 in 2021 and 110 in 2022 — the highest years CWB Chicago recorded.

Along with illegal aliens, those are the Democrat Party's real constituents.

Yes. They also let criminals shoot people, set young women on fire on the subway, and stab little girls in the back in broad daylight.

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And odds are King will face a slap on the wrist for trying to murder two men.

It's positively Orwellian. 

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHICAGO | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLINOIS
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