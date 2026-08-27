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A New York Judge Just Released a Gunman Who Wounded a Service Dog

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 2:00 PM
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A New York Judge Just Released a Gunman Who Wounded a Service Dog
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

It's no secret that Democrat politicians are soft on crime, but they're enabled by woke judges who cut criminals loose despite having a lengthy rap sheet and violent past. In New York, a judge notorious for hating bail just let a gunman who shot and wounded a service dog loose again.

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Here's more:

A notorious soft-on-crime Brooklyn judge is at it again — refusing to set bail for the gun-wielding thug accused of trying to kill another man and wounding a service dog, The Post has learned.

Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Janice Robinson has already gained a rep for going easy on accused criminals, and remained true to form Tuesday when she released alleged gunman Adrian Benitez at his arraignment.

Benitez, 29, was hit with attempted murder and a slew of other felony charges after he was nabbed for last week’s brazen broad daylight shooting in Greenwood Heights.

The creep allegedly opened fire during a spat with another man, and the stray bullet struck Honey, a 7-year-old Labradoodle service dog for a woman with Down syndrome, according to police.

The service dog will recover.

But the broader implications of these policies are clear: criminals have rights; their victims have no protection.

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That'll do it.

Yes, they are.

That board would be populated by insane leftists.

And when he hurts or kills someone, everyone will shrug and say it couldn't have been prevented.

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This is especially important. The Left loves to rail about stopping gun crime. But when they have a criminal who actually committed a crime with a gun, the judge lets him go. That means Democrats are not serious about stopping gun violence; they only want to take guns from law-abiding citizens.

The onus is on voters to elect politicians and, where able, judges who will keep criminals behind bars and enforce the law. Remember, NYC is the city where Daniel Penny was almost jailed for years because he protected a subway car full of people from a violent, mentally ill criminal.

Meanwhile, a criminal who shot a service dog goes free.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN VIOLENCE | JUDGES | NEW YORK
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