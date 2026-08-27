A New York Judge Just Released a Gunman Who Wounded a Service Dog

It's no secret that Democrat politicians are soft on crime, but they're enabled by woke judges who cut criminals loose despite having a lengthy rap sheet and violent past. In New York, a judge notorious for hating bail just let a gunman who shot and wounded a service dog loose again.

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Notorious bail-hating NYC judge releases gunman charged with shooting helpless service dog https://t.co/jBbzZYwpnB pic.twitter.com/8e2tPKgV3o — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2026

Here's more:

A notorious soft-on-crime Brooklyn judge is at it again — refusing to set bail for the gun-wielding thug accused of trying to kill another man and wounding a service dog, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Janice Robinson has already gained a rep for going easy on accused criminals, and remained true to form Tuesday when she released alleged gunman Adrian Benitez at his arraignment. Benitez, 29, was hit with attempted murder and a slew of other felony charges after he was nabbed for last week’s brazen broad daylight shooting in Greenwood Heights. The creep allegedly opened fire during a spat with another man, and the stray bullet struck Honey, a 7-year-old Labradoodle service dog for a woman with Down syndrome, according to police.

The service dog will recover.

But the broader implications of these policies are clear: criminals have rights; their victims have no protection.

We just need a few more of these pic.twitter.com/AzmakpVZlQ — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) August 27, 2026

That'll do it.

Progressive Judges are the enemy of law abiding people — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) August 27, 2026

Yes, they are.

They have a civilian review board which investigates police for misconduct.



They should add one for judges so we can do something about the ones who pull shit like this. — MikeMumbelz (@MikeMumbelz) August 26, 2026

That board would be populated by insane leftists.

This career criminal was charged with attempted murder.

He also shot a service dog.



Brooklyn’s Judge Janice Robinson, in her infinite wisdom, cut him loose with no bail.

👩🏽‍⚖️👩🏽‍⚖️👩🏽‍⚖️ https://t.co/5I71VpG7J5 — Al (@AlBeachGuy) August 26, 2026

And when he hurts or kills someone, everyone will shrug and say it couldn't have been prevented.

You can open fire in NYC- where guns are illegal- and be released without bail. So long as you are the right ethnicity.



This is the communist version of “justice” and it is destroying every city in America. https://t.co/jlbkjSLHBi — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 26, 2026

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This is especially important. The Left loves to rail about stopping gun crime. But when they have a criminal who actually committed a crime with a gun, the judge lets him go. That means Democrats are not serious about stopping gun violence; they only want to take guns from law-abiding citizens.

The onus is on voters to elect politicians and, where able, judges who will keep criminals behind bars and enforce the law. Remember, NYC is the city where Daniel Penny was almost jailed for years because he protected a subway car full of people from a violent, mentally ill criminal.

Meanwhile, a criminal who shot a service dog goes free.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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