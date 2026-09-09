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A New York Judge Let This Violent Criminal Out on Bail. Guess What Happened Next.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 4:30 PM
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A New York Judge Let This Violent Criminal Out on Bail. Guess What Happened Next.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Monday, at least eight people were hurt in shootings or stabbings near New York City's Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg, along with two other victims. Five men were either stabbed or slashed.

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It's not the first time the event, meant to celebrate Caribbean culture, has been marred by violence.

It turns out that one of the alleged shooting suspects had been cut loose by an activist judge and was out on bail just last month. Nayshawn Wilkinson was already due in court this past Tuesday for an alleged prior attempted-murder shooting in which a 15-year-old boy was hit by a bullet near a playground back in July.

Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Janice Robinson granted Wilkinson either $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond even though prosecutors pleaded with her to lock him up. She's the same judge who let a gun-wielding man go late last month even though he shot a service dog and tried to kill another man.

Instead of holding that shooter, Adrian Benitez, on $150,000 bond, Robinson let him go with a promise to return to court on November 24. The New York Post looked at 13 cases that came before Judge Robinson and found that eight defendants left court without bail, including two who were charged with attempted murder. The other five were given low bail and posted it.

Wilkinson is being charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the parade shooting, and he's waiting to be arraigned.

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And they can falsely claim crime is "down."

If bartenders can be held liable for serving someone who goes on to injure or kill someone while driving drunk, judges should get the same treatment.

Yes it is.

This is probably true. Dozens of black men have died in Chicago in the years since Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped the city's ShotSpotter program. But Democrats do not care. The chaos and destruction of social trust is the point.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | JUDGES | NEW YORK
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