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Portland Is Poised to Kill the Robo Taxi Industry

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 9:30 AM
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Portland Is Poised to Kill the Robo Taxi Industry
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Every single time Democrats raise the minimum wage, companies respond by moving to automation — kiosks for ordering at McDonald's, self-checkouts at the grocery store, and robots for stocking shelves and doing inventory. The insane rules governing things like taxis and rideshare services also encouraged companies to create driverless taxis like Waymo.

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But the Left has found a way to kill that industry, too: mandating human "safety operators" to "protect jobs." That's what Portland is proposing, which means robotaxis will either be really expensive or leave the city altogether.

Here's more:

Portland City Councilors are beginning to look at what guardrails they want in place for automated robotaxis like Waymo before the technology goes online.

The City Council's public works committee will hear from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) about potential rules for the automated vehicles on Tuesday.

PBOT is proposing limits on how quickly the technology could expand, including a 75-vehicle cap per company and a citywide cap of 225 driverless taxis in the first year.

Before a company could offer paid rides, it would need to log 50,000 miles on Portland streets with a city testing permit, including at least 25,000 miles with a human driver in the vehicle and 25,000 miles without one.

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Nothing kills innovation faster than Democrat bureaucracy.

Progressives were also upset that the lightbulb meant street lamp lighters would lose their jobs, too.

You get innovation and technology or you get stagnation. So-called "progressives" always choose stagnation.

The sad part is the people who destroy these cities will then move on to other cities, keep voting for these same policies, and ruin those small cities, too. Just like the locusts they are.

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It's the same mentality.

The suffering is the point.

And the consumers pay the price. Tell us more about "affordability," Democrats.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics OREGON | JOBS | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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