Massachusetts Is on Track to Destroy Rideshare

Many people rely on Uber and Lyft for income, while others use them to get to places like the airport or home from the bar. But Massachusetts is setting the stage to push rideshare services out of the state by mandating wages, sick leave, and other benefits. And if the services don't fold, they'll pass these expenses on to consumers.

Advertisement

Massachusetts Uber and Lyft drivers are now guaranteed at least $34.48/hour for time spent picking up and transporting riders, effective January 15, 2026, plus paid sick leave, health insurance stipends and other benefits under the state's $175M settlement. — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) September 30, 2026

Here's more:

Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections. The two companies will also be required to pay a combined $175 million to the state to resolve allegations that the companies violated Massachusetts wage and hour laws, a substantial majority of which will be distributed to current and former drivers. Campbell said the settlement resolves her office’s years-long litigation against the two companies and stops the threat of their attempt to rewrite state employment law by a proposed 2024 ballot initiative. That question would have resulted in drivers receiving inadequate protections and an earnings standard that would not guarantee minimum wage, she said.

So why would anyone in Massachusetts who works a job for less than $32.50 an hour stay in that job? Go and work for Uber and make more money.

Do we know why the Massachusetts state government wants to eliminate Uber and Lyft drivers? — David Gaw (@davidgaw) October 1, 2026

They hate competition, innovation, and capitalism.

Does the settlement also require Uber and Lyft to stop hiring illegal aliens or? — definitely not advice (@notadvice) October 1, 2026

Nah. They can keep working, and now for $32.50 an hour, plus benefits.

We took an uber from Boston airport to our hotel. It cost about $60. Then realized we could take a bus back to the airport for $3 a person. Now it will cost even more to take an uber. No thanks. I guess they’ll go out of business in MA. — Mrs. Smith (@mjrsmith5) October 1, 2026

Pushing people onto public transportation is the point.

Massachusetts is paving the way for @robotaxi. https://t.co/j4VwbFtx4u — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) September 30, 2026

They'll regulate that out of existence, too.

Advertisement

This is also a good point. There's no way Uber/Lyft will pay more than $32.50 if they can avoid it, meaning some drivers will lose out on lots of money.

The outcome of this seems incredibly obvious: uber and lift will cease to exist in Massachusetts on January 14.



Buy Tesla stock, cybercabs are going to be insanely profitable. https://t.co/rfFOKw3LjM — Department Of Deportations (@DoDeportations) October 1, 2026

And a bunch of people will be out of work and missing reliable transportation.

But Massachusetts Democrats do not care.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.