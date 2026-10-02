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Massachusetts Is on Track to Destroy Rideshare

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 2:15 PM
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Massachusetts Is on Track to Destroy Rideshare
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Many people rely on Uber and Lyft for income, while others use them to get to places like the airport or home from the bar. But Massachusetts is setting the stage to push rideshare services out of the state by mandating wages, sick leave, and other benefits. And if the services don't fold, they'll pass these expenses on to consumers.

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Here's more:

Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections.

The two companies will also be required to pay a combined $175 million to the state to resolve allegations that the companies violated Massachusetts wage and hour laws, a substantial majority of which will be distributed to current and former drivers.

Campbell said the settlement resolves her office’s years-long litigation against the two companies and stops the threat of their attempt to rewrite state employment law by a proposed 2024 ballot initiative.

That question would have resulted in drivers receiving inadequate protections and an earnings standard that would not guarantee minimum wage, she said.

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They hate competition, innovation, and capitalism.

Nah. They can keep working, and now for $32.50 an hour, plus benefits.

Pushing people onto public transportation is the point.

They'll regulate that out of existence, too.

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This is also a good point. There's no way Uber/Lyft will pay more than $32.50 if they can avoid it, meaning some drivers will lose out on lots of money.

And a bunch of people will be out of work and missing reliable transportation.

But Massachusetts Democrats do not care.

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News Topics ECONOMY | LAWSUIT | MASSACHUSETTS
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