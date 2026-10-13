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Guess Who Showed Up to Foment More Unrest in Paris

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 8:30 AM
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Guess Who Showed Up to Foment More Unrest in Paris
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Greta Thunberg sure gets around. The annoying little girl elevated by environmentalists quickly pivoted to being a so-called "expert" on the Middle Eastern geopolitical situation after people stopped listening to her doom and gloom climate predictions. Now she's showing up in Paris to stand with the Muslim rioters burning the once-great city to the ground while the world pretends they're just concerned about "education."

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What could possibly go wrong?

The kiffyeh is a nice touch.

Here's more:

"Young people are not being included in the conversation," Thunberg, 23, who became famous as a teenager through school strikes demanding action on the climate crisis, told reporters outside the Lycée Paul Éluard in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

As lawyers in their robes formed a human chain to protect pupils after multiple accusations of police brutality, she added: "Our future is being stolen from us and, as we have seen here, schools are not getting the investment they need."

Now in their third week, the protests – backed by unionists, some teachers and radical leftwing opposition politicians – have shaken a government caught between calls for urgent public investment and pressure to reduce France's ballooning deficit and debt.

Marches around the country drew more than 260,000 protesters last Tuesday and a further 75,000 on Thursday, according to interior ministry figures, and are expected to be repeated on Tuesday in several major cities including the French capital.

"They're not listening to us, so we're going to them," the university students' union UE – many of whose members are also demonstrating in solidarity, with an estimated 90% of France's universities disrupted on Tuesday – posted on social media. High schools in Paris, Marseille and elsewhere were again blockaded.
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She is 23 years old, but still looks like she's about 12.

Eco terrorists, Islamic terrorists, doesn't matter. Greta Thunberg is on their side.

She's learned how to make money by destroying Western civilization.

Not as if she'd be any smarter if she had stayed in class, though.

She will spend the rest of her life being a professional activist before trying to run for political office in Europe.

As our Matt Vespa pointed out here, this isn't about education or public debt in France. It's about Islamic, pro-Palestine terrorists taking over the city after the government allowed unfettered mass migration from Third World Islamic nations.

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News Topics EDUCATION | FRANCE | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | PRO-PALESTINIAN | RIOTS
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