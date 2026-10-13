Guess Who Showed Up to Foment More Unrest in Paris

Greta Thunberg sure gets around. The annoying little girl elevated by environmentalists quickly pivoted to being a so-called "expert" on the Middle Eastern geopolitical situation after people stopped listening to her doom and gloom climate predictions. Now she's showing up in Paris to stand with the Muslim rioters burning the once-great city to the ground while the world pretends they're just concerned about "education."

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What could possibly go wrong?

JUST IN - Greta Thunberg joins school protests in France pic.twitter.com/TuYiFfpbUO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 13, 2026

The kiffyeh is a nice touch.

Greta Thunberg flies in to Paris to get involved in the street wars pic.twitter.com/OYwLYpKZvf — Lisa (@Lisa9Sophia) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

"Young people are not being included in the conversation," Thunberg, 23, who became famous as a teenager through school strikes demanding action on the climate crisis, told reporters outside the Lycée Paul Éluard in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. As lawyers in their robes formed a human chain to protect pupils after multiple accusations of police brutality, she added: "Our future is being stolen from us and, as we have seen here, schools are not getting the investment they need."



Marches around the country



"They're not listening to us, so we're going to them," the university students' union UE – many of whose members are also demonstrating in solidarity, with an estimated 90% of France's universities disrupted on Tuesday – posted on social media. High schools in Paris, Marseille and elsewhere were again blockaded. Now in their third week, the protests – backed by unionists, some teachers and radical leftwing opposition politicians – have shaken a government caught between calls for urgent public investment and pressure to reduce France's ballooning deficit and debt.Marches around the country drew more than 260,000 protesters last Tuesday and a further 75,000 on Thursday , according to interior ministry figures, and are expected to be repeated on Tuesday in several major cities including the French capital."They're not listening to us, so we're going to them," the university students' union UE – many of whose members are also demonstrating in solidarity, with an estimated 90% of France's universities disrupted on Tuesday – posted on social media. High schools in Paris, Marseille and elsewhere were again blockaded.

She is 23 years old, but still looks like she's about 12.

Always said it, Great Thunberg is a terrorist apologist. She should be locked up instead of allowing her to poison the next generation. — The Real HP 🏴‍☠️🌐 (@OliverGR93) October 13, 2026

Eco terrorists, Islamic terrorists, doesn't matter. Greta Thunberg is on their side.

She really is a professional useless person — Mike Hawk (@TheMikeHawkTuah) October 13, 2026

She's learned how to make money by destroying Western civilization.

Ironic considering she skipped school. https://t.co/6wPUG1q4Gu — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) October 13, 2026

Not as if she'd be any smarter if she had stayed in class, though.

Of course she does - the rent-a-goblin pops up anywhere there is trouble, ready to pour petrol on the flames. She is a menace and it would be fascinating to get to the bottom of who is financing her workless lifestyle… https://t.co/4DJ5vDsuZX — Christian-Marc (@DrMusicale) October 13, 2026

She will spend the rest of her life being a professional activist before trying to run for political office in Europe.

As our Matt Vespa pointed out here, this isn't about education or public debt in France. It's about Islamic, pro-Palestine terrorists taking over the city after the government allowed unfettered mass migration from Third World Islamic nations.

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