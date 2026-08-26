Islam vs. Christianity, Final Round

We are witnessing the final bout of a fight that has gone on for 1,300 years.

Since Islam’s inception, it has fought other faiths and peoples for power and control. Even during the days of Muhammad, Jews were attacked and murdered. One does not have to make much of an effort to find formerly Christian or other faith countries conquered by Muslims, whether way back when or more recently. Islam, George W. Bush’s “religion of peace,” is a movement of conquest, and no small number of Muslims are quite proud to say the same. Many of their leaders say as much when they discuss their wish to defeat Israel and the West. Whereas Christians in the past fought back against Islamic conquest, as in the days of the Crusaders, it would appear that many of today’s Western countries, which were founded on Christian ideas and religion, are ready to come out with their hands up. They have given up on their religion, history, accomplishments, and culture. If they held only one of those dear, they might try to fight back, but as we see in Europe, they would rather hand out flyers on how not to rape or sexually assault the locals than actually stop the import of the future attackers. Isn’t something wrong with this picture if you import people who have no business being in your country and then you give them some bland instructions not to attack the local womenfolk? In 1850, they would have simply turned them back or shot out their rubber boats.

Advertisement

Islam’s purpose has been one of world conquest since its inception. There are many ways to conquer, from war to immigration and reproduction. And while there are active fights between Muslims and Jews in Israel and Muslims and a Christian America presently in Iran, most of the fighting is done at the immigration offices and maternity wards of European (and American) cities. And while America has taken in and assimilated numerous waves of immigrant groups, many Muslims have stated that they have zero interest in becoming “good Americans,” but rather see their purpose as propagating a caliphate to the ends of the Earth. And while there is some satisfaction in seeing a Muslim town refusing to put up gay “pride” flags, the larger issue of Sharia law supplanting American jurisprudence spells the possible end of the American experiment.

In war, new developments often catch the other side off-guard. Blitzkrieg was revolutionary as it involved the rapid movement of mechanized armies when the world was used to men on horses and large infantry movements on foot. The airplane as a weapon of war, in combination with mobile troops, overwhelmed Poland and many other countries conquered by the Nazis. The claims of mass murder on an industrial scale at concentration camps were often ignored due to Jew hatred, but also because the idea appeared at the time to be completely preposterous. The British famously stated in World War I that breaking an enemy’s communications and codes was in bad taste: gentlemen do not read other people’s mail — until they realized that they, too, needed to know what their enemies’ plans were.

The Muslim Brotherhood has not been shy about its plans, which include infiltrating the West and then politically conquering from within. Muslim states look at their disadvantage in technology and war-fighting ability and realize that a direct confrontation between Islamic countries and Western powers would be a losing proposition. America’s crushing of Iraq — the third largest army at the time — was a reminder that war-making goes to the country with the best soldiers and technology. Even the Mujahideen required CIA Stinger missiles to cripple the Russians in Afghanistan. So why fight and lose when one can win using the West’s own weaknesses to your advantage? Nobody arriving in Europe or the U.S. has the right to enter the countries they wish. Every country has a right to determine who can enter, and even in the case of “asylum seekers,” the conditions require a direct threat to life, and the first country reached (like Turkey or Syria) is the place to remain. But such is not the case. Those Moroccans who made their way recently to Ceuta see the Spanish enclave as a first step to getting to the European mainland and then Germany, England, or another country of interest. Once those men arrive and get set up, they will invite their families to join them. Bin Laden certainly knew how to take advantage of American flying schools.

The Muslim Brotherhood wisely saw that the Western Left is a sucker for sob stories. Instead of denying entry and, in extreme cases, sinking approaching vessels, European nations took in people who had no right to be present in their countries. The illegal aliens are often farmed out to smaller towns, given generous benefits, and, like your son’s friend, treated better than the locals. Mass migration and high birth rates would mean nothing if those arriving simply wished to be good Brits or Dutch or the like. But many have made it clear that with their bodies they arrived with their religion and its worldview. They make no effort to hide their distaste for the locals (and their dogs!), the apparent decadence, and their wish to make Sharia the law of the land. The Left, enthralled to have some apparent meaning in the world, does not care that if the newcomers have their way, the women will be wearing biohazard suits and forbidden to leave home on their own. It’s not that there are no examples of life in Muslim countries. Why would a blue-haired unmarried woman in France not think that her future will be like that of Afghan women, who of late have been told that one eye slit is enough and that they have no need for education? They could find out via a quick internet search, but they are high on their own supply in forcing millions of non-assimilating immigrants onto the countries that gave them everything, the same countries that they so hate.

Advertisement

Even at this late hour, the day could be saved. All immigration could be halted and at least partially reversed. Islam could be forced to be a religion and not a political movement. But there would need to be a strong determination to take such an aggressive counteroffensive. And at least in Europe, half of the country is okay with their destruction. They have grown up for generations seeing their societies as shameless colonizers, undeserving exploiters, and religious enforcers. If the locals hate their countries, why would the illegal aliens arriving by any and all means have any greater affection?

Even if “right-wing” folks like Marine Le Pen, Tommy Robinson, and Alice Weidel came to power, they would never ram through the needed changes over the multi-stage roadblocks of state and EU institutions. What if the police won’t round up the offenders? What if the treasury won’t provide funding for return flights and sea travel? What if the navy refuses to stop all illegal entry? What if the EU court shoots down every piece of national legislation that would allow for the end of Europe’s decades-long suicide? Europeans are generally not armed, so the last defense of Them the People does not exist, either. If they at least stopped the boats and ejected some percentage of those who arrived without invitation, they might either delay the end of their ancient cultures or maybe allow for reversal at some future date. The sun might also come up in the West, and someone of the The View might tell the truth.

Advertisement

Europe should be a flashing red light warning to the U.S. of what happens when you don't put God and country front and center.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.