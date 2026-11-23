On November 10, the Supreme Court heard Department of Labor v. Sun Valley Orchards, a case about a New Jersey farm and a question any parent, coach, or taxpayer can answer in a sentence. When the government says you owe it money, who decides whether it's right? The Labor Department says its own judges can. The farm says only a federal court can. I side with the farm, because the Constitution hands that job to judges who don't work for the accuser.

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I've spent more than 30 years in investment management, and I've testified as an expert witness in federal and state courts. In those courtrooms, the judge answered to neither litigant. I've also coached youth sports, where nobody lets the referee own the league, write the rulebook and keep the fines. Washington apparently needs nine justices to relearn it.

Sun Valley was approved to bring in 96 foreign workers in 2015 through the H-2A guest-worker program. Its job order promised at least 40 hours a week for 26 weeks, plus free housing, transportation and cooking facilities. In 2019, a Labor Department administrative law judge ordered the farm to pay $344,945 in back wages and $211,800 in civil penalties, or $556,745, after finding unsanitary housing, unlicensed drivers in unsafe vehicles, illegal meal charges and workers fired mid-season. Sun Valley disputes the charges. Until a neutral judge or jury tests them, they remain allegations that an agency accepted. The Third Circuit held the process violated Article III, and the government appealed.

James Madison warned in Federalist 47 that gathering legislative, executive and judicial power in the same hands is "the very definition of tyranny." The justices agreed to decide a narrow question: whether Article III or the Immigration and Nationality Act lets the department adjudicate these violations. The backdrop is SEC v. Jarkesy, where the Court ruled 6-3 in 2024 that the SEC could not impose a $300,000 fraud penalty through its own in-house proceeding.

The government answers that H-2A is an immigration program, and immigration is a historic "public right" that agencies may handle. Hollywood tried the lone-lawman model in "Judge Dredd." It was a dystopian warning, not a procedures manual.

I studied contract law at Harvard in 2024 and 2025, so I read that job order the way a lawyer would: a list of promises about hours, housing and meals. The Third Circuit treated enforcing them as akin to a breach of contract involving private rights. The government calls them conditions of joining a federal program. Justice Samuel Alito told the government's lawyer, "The aliens have no say," which complicates any tidy contract label. The promises still came from the employer, and the money still flows to workers.

Then there's the clock. The violations date to the 2015 season, the administrative judge ruled in 2019, and the Court heard arguments 11 years after the season ended. The farm reached a federal district court only after the agency's judge and review board had ruled, and that court must give substantial deference to the department's findings. I run a small business. I wouldn't sign any deal where the other side's staff writes the first decision, and a judge later defers to it.

The bench didn't split along the usual lines. Justice Brett Kavanaugh called the Court's 1987 Tull precedent on civil penalties "a fairly definitive statement." Chief Justice John Roberts said the H-2A workers had been in the country for some time and accused the government of stretching its broad entry authority past its justification. Yet Alito called the farm's proposed dividing line "a hodgepodge opinion." Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the arrangement "the most unusual employment contract I've ever seen," and Justice Elena Kagan likened the alleged conduct to "visa fraud or immigration fraud." Hard questions don't predict votes, and a ruling is likely by the end of June 2027.

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The government deserves a fair hearing. Principal Deputy Solicitor General Sarah Harris called sending every civil penalty to court "kind of the nuclear option" and, according to NPR, warned of "catastrophic" under-enforcement given limited resources. Workers in bad housing deserve a quick remedy. Kavanaugh observed that courts already review these penalties, though he conceded the volume in court would be significantly higher. That cost is real, and Congress can pay it. The farm's argument targets who adjudicates penalties. Investigators can keep investigating, and the department already recovered more than $9 million for over 13,000 workers across 735 H-2A cases in fiscal 2020 and 2021.

My fix has three parts. The Court should affirm the Third Circuit and send monetary penalties to federal court, as it did for the SEC. Congress should create a fast federal track for H-2A cases and fund the judges to run it. Harris herself floated calling the administration's legislative affairs office, and she had the right idea. A narrow ruling would help. Justice Clarence Thomas asked the government's lawyer whether kicking violators out of the program would be a clear way to regulate it. The case concerns monetary penalties, so that tool stays on the table. Judges should hear the money question, and the department keeps the rest of its enforcement kit. Employers, meanwhile, should make sure every job order matches the housing, meals and hours they deliver.

Sun Valley may have broken the rules. If so, a neutral judge can say so, and the workers can collect. The Constitution rules out the shortcut where the accuser's department finds the facts, sets the price and grades its own homework. A coach who also ran the scoreboard would lose the locker room by Friday. A government that does the same loses the public's trust that the game is fair.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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