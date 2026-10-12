A New York Lawmaker Has a Plan to Increase Sexual Assault Complaints at Universities

Democrats are a political party perpetually in search of a problem they can solve. What they usually end up doing — intentionally — is creating more problems and chaos with their policies. This is one of those times.

Advertisement

New York State Assembly member Grace Lee has a plan to address sexual assault on college campuses that will undoubtedly make claims of sexual assault and rape on campus skyrocket. She wants schools — both public and private — to be forced to reimburse tuition if a student takes a leave or withdraws from campus.

NYS lawmaker pitches bill to give sex assault victims tuition reimbursement in wake of Cornell 7 case https://t.co/oeT6VQ2NM7 pic.twitter.com/ZDOcoZaLpO — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2026

Here's more:

“No survivor of sexual assault should have to choose between their recovery and their education,” Lee said a statement to The Post. “The Survivor’s Choice Act gives survivors the freedom to step away from school without being punished academically or financially.” The bill would also allow alleged victims of sexual assault to rollover payments when they reenroll as full-time students. The Manhattan lawmaker is sponsoring the bill in the wake of the “Cornell 7” case – after Jane Doe’s attorney claimed in an interview with CNN that Cornell University denied her a tuition refund when she tried to take a leave of absence following her alleged 2024 gang rape by seven members of the school’s Chi Phi Fraternity. “(She) wanted to leave the university and go home and heal,” attorney Thomas Giffura said — adding that instead, “she spent an entire semester on campus where she saw these guys on a fairly regular basis.” The Survivor’s Choice Act would apply to any individual taking leave of absence or withdrawing as a result of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and/or sexual assault. The bill language claims that students seeking to invoke the act must provide their university with either an order of protection, a police report, a medical record or a signed statement from a counselor, advocate, doctor, attorney or clergy member.

All this does is incentivize making false allegations to get tuition reimbursement.

I’m sure chicks won’t falsely accuse dudes for a free $250,000 pay day. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 9, 2026

No, of course not. It's not like they didn't do it for free before.

I wonder if this idea poses any moral hazards — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2026

Tons of them.

Has no one ever heard of "perverse incentives" or what? Are you all retarded? — Orcbrand's Kojimaic Matters Apex of Media Literacy (@kojimaicmatters) October 9, 2026

They have. They're not stupid; they know exactly what they're doing.

I almost literally cannot think of a worse idea than paying college women tens of thousands of dollars to make Cornell-quality rape claims. https://t.co/lKP0CNP2AM — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 9, 2026

That's all Democrats are good for.

Financially incentivizing rape allegations....what could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/DqoJOKvTzi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 9, 2026

This will also incentivize schools to strictly control female students' behavior. This means no drinking at all, no clubbing, curfews for those who live in on-campus housing.

Advertisement

The possibilities are endless.

In the great laboratory of democracy New York is a petri dish where they grow terrible ideas. https://t.co/LHLorkkjSr — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 9, 2026

Yes, it is.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.