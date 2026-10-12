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A New York Lawmaker Has a Plan to Increase Sexual Assault Complaints at Universities

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 9:00 AM
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A New York Lawmaker Has a Plan to Increase Sexual Assault Complaints at Universities
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrats are a political party perpetually in search of a problem they can solve. What they usually end up doing — intentionally — is creating more problems and chaos with their policies. This is one of those times. 

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New York State Assembly member Grace Lee has a plan to address sexual assault on college campuses that will undoubtedly make claims of sexual assault and rape on campus skyrocket. She wants schools — both public and private — to be forced to reimburse tuition if a student takes a leave or withdraws from campus.

Here's more:

“No survivor of sexual assault should have to choose between their recovery and their education,” Lee said a statement to The Post. “The Survivor’s Choice Act gives survivors the freedom to step away from school without being punished academically or financially.” 

The bill would also allow alleged victims of sexual assault to rollover payments when they reenroll as full-time students.

The Manhattan lawmaker is sponsoring the bill in the wake of the “Cornell 7” case – after Jane Doe’s attorney claimed in an interview with CNN that Cornell University denied her a tuition refund when she tried to take a leave of absence following her alleged 2024 gang rape by seven members of the school’s Chi Phi Fraternity.

“(She) wanted to leave the university and go home and heal,” attorney Thomas Giffura said — adding that instead, “she spent an entire semester on campus where she saw these guys on a fairly regular basis.” 

The Survivor’s Choice Act would apply to any individual taking leave of absence or withdrawing as a result of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and/or sexual assault. 

The bill language claims that students seeking to invoke the act must provide their university with either an order of protection, a police report, a medical record or a signed statement from a counselor, advocate, doctor, attorney or clergy member. 

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All this does is incentivize making false allegations to get tuition reimbursement.

No, of course not. It's not like they didn't do it for free before.

Tons of them.

They have. They're not stupid; they know exactly what they're doing.

That's all Democrats are good for.

This will also incentivize schools to strictly control female students' behavior. This means no drinking at all, no clubbing, curfews for those who live in on-campus housing.

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The possibilities are endless.

Yes, it is.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | NEW YORK
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