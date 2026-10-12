Thanks to Democrat Governance, This Iconic Los Angeles Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors

Tar & Roses, an iconic L.A. restaurant, announced its abrupt closure after 15 years in business. After more than a decade on Santa Monica Boulevard, Tar & Roses said its last day will be October 24.

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Celebrated LA restaurant announces surprise closure after 15-year run https://t.co/GBRXNJHaVx — California Post (@californiapost) October 11, 2026

Here's more:

Led by Chef Andrew Kirschner, Tar & Roses has earned a 4.7-star rating out of five on Google, drawing more than 1,100 reviews. But the response to its closure announcement has made clear that customers valued more than just the food, with commenters recalling first dates, marriage proposals and meals that became stories they would tell for years. The restaurant announced the news in a social media farewell, thanking the employees and patrons who supported it throughout its run. The team also invited customers to stop by before the doors close for good. Its message included a final expression of gratitude: “We hope that over these final two weeks we’ll have the opportunity to see many familiar faces, welcome back old friends, share a few more meals, raise a glass together, and say thank you in person. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for an unforgettable 15 years. We will miss you, and we will always be grateful.” Among the memories shared online, one customer recalled a meal featuring a whole red snapper — and an embarrassing side effect that became a running joke with his now-wife.

It's expensive to run a business in a city that hates you.

It’s no surprise. The government wants street food and illegals, not established brick and mortar. — DonaldTheDon (@DonathonVogular) October 11, 2026

Yes. This.

90% of his staff and employees keeps voting Blue. — RoaminGorilla (@NikDavidYaron) October 12, 2026

Probably. You get what you vote for.

What a heartbreak. This is one of my favorite restaurants in LA-- met new friends and celebrated so many special occasions here. But it couldn't escape the downtown Santa Monica death spiral. https://t.co/9hkS9iVlV3 — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) October 11, 2026

Stop voting for Democrats. That's the way the death spiral ends.

Nithya Raman doesn’t care. She wants you patronizing the illegal street meat vendors who pay zero taxes and launder money for the cartels. https://t.co/iMWB42zZ9l — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 11, 2026

What's the incentive to run a legal business in L.A.? You have to jump through hoops to open the business, comply with minimum wage laws, a labyrinth of labor laws, homeless defecating in the street out front, rules banning gas stoves, skyrocketing taxes, increasing taxes, and the ever-looming threat that the government might declare your business — your livelihood — as "non-essential" during a public emergency and shut you down.

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Meanwhile, filthy food carts run by illegal aliens don't pay taxes. They don't have to comply with minimum wage laws, health department regulations, or other rules. Why would anyone try to run a business in Los Angeles, or anywhere in California? There's no incentive to do so, and a lot of risk and downside.

And when businesses fail, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman will blame not their policies, but capitalism, of course.

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