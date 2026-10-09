Actor Glen Powell Explains Why He Keeps His Politics Private

Actor Glen Powell, best known for his roles in "Twisters" (2024), "Anyone But You" (2023) and "The Running Man" (2025), is speaking out about how he doesn't speak out on politics. This will, of course, tick off the Left — who believe everyone should be political all the time — much in the same way Sydney Sweeney's refusal to be political (coupled with her brilliant business choices) makes the pink-haired, septum-pierced lefties cry into their soy lattes.

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But it makes sense. Lots of people credit Michael Jordan with saying "Republicans buy shoes too," and while that's likely apocryphal, it's true.

Glen Powell is staying quiet on politics in interviews because "over time I realized that politics divide people."



"People trying to prove their point — for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse. It’s not as healthy as it once was.… pic.twitter.com/SChj1FZYcJ — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2026

Here's more:

“Over time, I realized that politics divide people,” Powell said. “People trying to prove their point — for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse. It’s not as healthy as it once was. [Engaging in politics] is not presently possible. I applaud people for jumping into those things and fighting for what they believe in. If I were a political person, I would be talking about it. For me, my calling is elsewhere.” Powell’s comments are similar to that of Dwayne Johnson, who in his own Esquire magazine cover story earlier this year said he will no longer speak publicly about politics. Johnson had already told Fox News in 2024 that he regretted endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020 because it caused division amongst his fans. He then told Esquire that he wants to keep the focus solely on his art. “Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bulls**t that comes with it,” Johnson added at the time.

Powell is correct, too. Politics is absolutely used to divide. And usually it's the Left saying anyone to the right of them is evil, a Nazi, and a fascist who deserves to be jailed or murdered.

These comments are proving his point beautifully. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) October 8, 2026

Yes, they are. The Left is completely unglued by someone who doesn't adhere to the Tatiana Maslany notion that everything is political. Maslany called Jordan and actor Tom Selleck "cowards" for being apolitical; will she do the same to Powell? Speaking out as a leftist in Hollywood when 98 percent of the people around you and in the media agree with you is not bravery, and keeping mum on issues that divide the country isn't cowardice.

Might get killed for this but everyone getting mad and immediately assuming he’s a republican is literally proving his point https://t.co/jKLBCkABsT — Pumpkin Eater 🎃👻 (@CrazyDegenerate) October 8, 2026

They're too partisan to see this, however.

He’s right.



I have no idea why people in the year 2026 demand celebrities to be the cross-bearers for politics.



Talk to your f***ing MP, senator or governor.



Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet & Glen Powell are not going to stop the Iran War. https://t.co/vLZJLuWlrJ — Job Security (@21Naija) October 7, 2026

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But it's not about doing anything substantive. It's about being performative. About showing the world you're the Better Person™ and not like those icky, evil Republicans.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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