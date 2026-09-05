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Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Cleric: Mamdani, El-Sayed Owe Rise to October 7 Attack

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 05, 2026 7:00 PM
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Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Cleric: Mamdani, El-Sayed Owe Rise to October 7 Attack
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

A cleric tied to the Muslim Brotherhood said that the rise of two Muslims in American politics is the byproduct of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. 

The New York Post reported that Ali al-Qaradaghi, the secretary general of the Qatar-based International Union for Muslim Scholars, in August credited the “Al-Aqsa Flood” for the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan U.S. Senate hopeful.

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The “Al-Aqsa Flood” is the codename for the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre that killed about 1,200 people in Israel. 

“If not for the Al-Aqsa Flood and if the Zionists were not put to shame, what is happening in Europe and America would not be happening,” Qaradaghi reportedly said.

“Mamdani would not have become governor of New York State [sic] and Abdulraham El-Sayed would not have defeated a campaign worth $73 million,” The New York Post reported that he said. “These are the blessings of the Al Aqsa flood.”

El-Sayed and Mamdani have come under fire for their ties to terrorists. 

Last week, El-Sayed apologized for sympathizing with a terrorist who in March tried to kill 140 kids at Temple Israel Synagogue and School in Michigan. The terrorist drove a truck into a building. 

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El-Sayed responded to the terrorist attack by saying that “hurt people hurt people. Violence is a cycle. Ayman Ghazali lost family, including two children, in an airstrike in Lebanon last week. They were innocent people.”

“My comments may have been misconstrued to justify something I did not mean to justify,” El-Sayed told reporters. "To anyone who feels like my comments might have been hurtful, I’m really sorry. That was not my intention.”

In July, a Mamdani official tried to meet with Iran, City Journal reported. Mamdani also promised to try to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrived in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | HAMAS | TERRORISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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