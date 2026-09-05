Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Cleric: Mamdani, El-Sayed Owe Rise to October 7 Attack

A cleric tied to the Muslim Brotherhood said that the rise of two Muslims in American politics is the byproduct of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The New York Post reported that Ali al-Qaradaghi, the secretary general of the Qatar-based International Union for Muslim Scholars, in August credited the “Al-Aqsa Flood” for the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan U.S. Senate hopeful.

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The “Al-Aqsa Flood” is the codename for the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre that killed about 1,200 people in Israel.

“If not for the Al-Aqsa Flood and if the Zionists were not put to shame, what is happening in Europe and America would not be happening,” Qaradaghi reportedly said.

Cleric linked to Muslim Brotherhood calls Mamdani, El Sayed's rise 'blessings' of Oct. 7: report https://t.co/V4Aa5viG4e pic.twitter.com/zEmRoI96Qb — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2026

“Mamdani would not have become governor of New York State [sic] and Abdulraham El-Sayed would not have defeated a campaign worth $73 million,” The New York Post reported that he said. “These are the blessings of the Al Aqsa flood.”

1/ A Qatar-based Muslim Brotherhood-linked cleric just said the quiet part out loud.



Ali Al-Qaradaghi, Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, declared that without October 7 — the “Al-Aqsa Flood” — Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed would not have been… pic.twitter.com/XD2RKpr8px — Decipher MAGAzine (@DecipherClown) August 31, 2026

El-Sayed and Mamdani have come under fire for their ties to terrorists.

Last week, El-Sayed apologized for sympathizing with a terrorist who in March tried to kill 140 kids at Temple Israel Synagogue and School in Michigan. The terrorist drove a truck into a building.

El-Sayed responded to the terrorist attack by saying that “hurt people hurt people. Violence is a cycle. Ayman Ghazali lost family, including two children, in an airstrike in Lebanon last week. They were innocent people.”

Abdul El-Sayed — who said “hurt people do hurt people” after the Hezbollah-inspired terrorist attack on Temple Israel in Michigan — is now trying to defend his comment:



“What I was trying to do is offer context…” pic.twitter.com/t0jII95CMx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2026

“My comments may have been misconstrued to justify something I did not mean to justify,” El-Sayed told reporters. "To anyone who feels like my comments might have been hurtful, I’m really sorry. That was not my intention.”

In July, a Mamdani official tried to meet with Iran, City Journal reported. Mamdani also promised to try to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrived in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐌 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐃-𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂: 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈’𝐒 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐀 ‘𝐁𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆’ 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟕 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐂𝐑𝐄



A prominent Muslim Brotherhood-linked cleric just credited H∗mas’s October 7 massacre with electing two… pic.twitter.com/g8yMSVbNJC — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) September 5, 2026

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🇶🇦 Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), an organization associated with Muslim Brotherhood intellectual networks, declared that without October 7, Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed would not have achieved their… pic.twitter.com/bM9khYdyug — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) September 5, 2026

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