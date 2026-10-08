Jessica Killin's Husband Has a History of Self-Enrichment

Democrat Jessica Killin is running for Congress in Colorado's 5th District. She's worked for Senators Bill Nelson and Tom Carper as a legislative correspondent and legislative assistant. She's also worked as a lobbyist for Latham & Watkins and then as a "chief lobbyist for a national financial firm" before returning to Capitol Hill as chief of staff for Reps. Donna Shalala, Carolyn Maloney, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In 2023, Killin worked at the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Second Gentleman of the United States. She is as D.C. insider as they come.

Advertisement

She's also married to Rajeev "Raj" Date, and that's where it gets interesting. Date has a rich history of profiting from his role in the U.S. government while trading millions in stocks, and he has ties to prominent Democrats too.

Date served as Deputy Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) under Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Date would then found Fenway Summer LLC/FS Vector, taking with him several top CFPB staffers. In 2013, Congressional lawmakers, including the House Oversight Chairman Darrell Issa accused Date and his firm's staff of "turning their inside knowledge of the agency into a lucrative business." The firm also appeared to provide lending services that the CFPB was founded to block, including interest-only financing land loans to consumers with "irregular incomes, damaged credit, or past foreclosures."

In 2019, Date's company FS Vector was hired by Facebook parent company Meta to lobby for Meta's now-defunct Libra stablecoin project. The group reported $580,000 in lobbying expenditures from 2019 to 2022. Meta has also reportedly invested billions in data centers; in Colorado water use by data centers has become a major focal point in renegotiating the Colorado River's water treaty.

When not lobbying for Meta, FS Vector is lobbying for the Free Speech Coalition, the national trade association for the pornography industry. This lobbying began in 2022 after Visa and Mastercard suspended payment processing over concerns of child pornography on those platforms.

But it doesn't stop there. In 2020, Killin's husband traded millions of dollars of stocks in the early months of the COVID pandemic. In March, Date bought up to $250,000 in Peloton stock when it was around $24 per share. Date later sold that just four months later, after the stock soared nearly 140 percent to about $58 per share. He did the same thing with Apple stock, buying $500,000 when it was around $67 per share. Those stocks were sold in November 2023 after climbing 168 percent to $179 per share. Date purchased $250,00 in Zoom stock, too, and sold it less than three months later after the stock's value climbed 60 percent to $243 per share.

Despite this, Killin is running as a middle-class Army mom.

Jessica Killin is selling El Paso County a middle-class Army mom who just came home. The filings she signed say something else.Her name on the House disclosure is Jessica Willow Killin. On August 13, 2026, she certified filing No. 10075599 as true, complete, and correct. Most of… https://t.co/bnSbPCeCLc — Paul f wood (@Paulfwood1) October 5, 2026

Who is campaigning on ending Congressional stock trading.

NEW AD: From my time in the Army to serving veterans and military families at USAA, I’ve always believed that service comes before self. All of our representatives should stand by that principle. I’ll fight to restore integrity and accountability by making sure members of… pic.twitter.com/AAROkVKPRj — Jessica Killin (@killinforco) August 18, 2026

Advertisement

Voters in Colorado's 5th Congressional District deserve honesty and transparency in their leaders. While Killin campaigns on ending Congressional stock trading, her husband is making bank from his connections to Elizabeth Warren's CFPB and lobbying and millions in stock trades.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.