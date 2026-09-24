Elaine Luria Is Campaigning on an Insider Trading Ban. She Once Called the Same Idea ‘Bulls**t.’

In Congress, itis hard to find a lawmaker willing to oppose a ban on insider trading, at least rhetorically. The idea is popular with voters, and members of Congress are usually happy to condemn it in public, even if their enthusiasm for real restrictions tends to arrive only after they leave office. On occasion, that hypocrisy becomes impossible to miss.

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Elaine Luria, the Democrat challenging Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, is now running an ad accusing President Trump of “cashing in” while ordinary Americans struggle with higher costs. The ad casts Kiggans as a fellow traveler and concludes with Luria endorsing a ban on congressional stock trading.

That would sound like an ordinary campaign message, if Luria had not spent her previous House tenure opposing such a ban, and "cashing in" herself.

Donald Trump has made life more expensive and Jen Kiggans continues to go with the current, voting 100% of the time with Trump.



It’s time we reeled Washington back in to lower prices for working families, cut health care and prescription drug costs, and ban members of Congress… pic.twitter.com/JElxccLtdZ — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) August 23, 2026

Luria entered Congress in 2019 and served through 2023. But in 2022, she forcefully opposed a ban on congressional stock trading.

“I think this whole concept is bulls**t,” she said at the time. “Because I think that, why would you assume that members of Congress are going to be inherently bad or corrupt? We already have the STOCK Act that requires people to report stock trades.”

Her position is worth revisiting now that she is presenting herself as a champion of a ban, and considering that her net worth grew by around $7 million according to some estimates, although that number is contested. She even voted on legislation to provide billions in subsidies to chip manufacturing while holding up to $25 million of stocks in NVIDIA, according to Breitbart. But only now, as she seeks reelection, is it appropriate to come out in favor of a ban on insider trading.

And it appears to be a sensitive subject for Luria, as she has refused to answer questions about her alleged net worth increase during her time in Congress. Her silence is not indicative of any wrongdoing, but it does leave voters with a fair question: if her financial record is harmless, why not take the time to explain it?

Corrupt VA Democrat @ElaineLuria STILL refuses to answer for her net worth increasing by $21 MILLION during her 4 years in Congress



Corrupt Elaine used her taxpayer-funded position to make millions while saddling Virginians with record-high prices



She's wrong for Virginia! pic.twitter.com/9THsFZQDGf — NRCC (@NRCC) September 21, 2026

As we all know, convenience is the name of the game in politics, and Elaine Luria has taken it to another level.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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