U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has issued another letter to a Democrat lawmaker, warning that his actions may violate the constitutional rights of supporters of President Donald Trump.

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@RepRobertGarcia has threatened private citizens/orgs for their associations w/ Pres Trump. Garcia’s statements—first documented by WH Counsel Will Scharf—lead me to believe he will unlawfully weaponize his Oversight Cmte gavel against Americans. My preliminary inquiry begins: https://t.co/0C0rG1xsdu — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 16, 2026

Reitz claims that Rep. Robert Garcia, the House Oversight leader for the Democrat Party, has issued a “call for political punishment against American citizens and businesses” that have aligned themselves with the Trump administration.

Reitz explained that congressional investigations must serve a “legitimate legislative purpose” rather than be weaponized to target political opponents. The newest letter is the fourth sent to Democrat lawmakers in the matter of a week, as his office has similarly issued directives to Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Elissa Slotkin, and Elizabeth Warren. These offices have been instructed to retain any and all communications pertaining to their intent to target Trump allies for their political affiliation.

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump. Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights. My first arrow shot: https://t.co/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin fantasized about weaponizing Congress to push her “deterrence message”: Associate w/ President Trump, and her Senate majority will come for you. She wants Americans avoiding the Admin altogether—or else get “a ton of problems.” Sounds potentially illegal to me. https://t.co/I56KfZoniF — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 12, 2026

After the election, @SenBlumenthal & his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump. Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people. I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power. https://t.co/SxKJflB1t6 — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 11, 2026

Reitz’s work is continuing to reassure Trump allies that the Department of Justice will not allow Democrats to weaponize political power without a strong fight.

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