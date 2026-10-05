Did Planet Fitness's Trans-Friendly Policies Lead to a Sexual Assault in Massachusetts?

Maybe it's time for the "judgment-free zone" to start judging people.

In an effort to appease the Left, discount gym giant Planet Fitness has an "inclusive" locker room policy that allows gym members to use whichever locker room matches their gender identity. This has led to men committing lewd acts in the Planet Fitness restrooms, and to actual sexual assaults. The latest happened in Massachusetts, where a convicted child rapist was arrested after sexually assaulting multiple women at a Planet Fitness in that state.

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Laquan Holland was arrested last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the locker room of a Cambridge Planet Fitness. Holland was a member of the gym, where he entered the women's locker room, sexually assaulted the first victim, and prevented her from leaving. A second woman stepped in, and Holland attacked her, too.

Holland now faces two counts of assault to rape, two counts of indecent assault, and battery on a person over 14, as well as one count of kidnapping and one count of witness intimidation.

A convicted child rapist is in custody after sexually assaulting multiple women in an "inclusive" female locker room at a Massachusetts Planet Fitness.



The franchise has previously defended its policies allowing males to enter the women's areas.https://t.co/exXBxANp7J — REDUXX (@reduxx) October 4, 2026

Here's more:

Holland was known to police, with court records showing that he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in 2006. Planet Fitness has said that Holland’s membership has since been cancelled. The franchise group said it was working with police on the investigation. The club is located in a building owned by Lesley University, which clarified that no students or staff were involved.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the fitness franchise’s notably lenient policies with respect to locker room access. According to its website, all members may use the locker rooms, bathrooms, showers, and any other facilities/programs “based on their self-reported gender identity,” a guideline that many have argued has contributed to other disturbing incidents in the women’s areas at multiple Planet Fitness locations across the United States.

This should never happen.

F @PlanetFitness

F @MassDems

F @maura_healey



I'm so tired of women being harmed by Planet Fitness, unsafe locker rooms bc policies for "gender" make it harder to keep ANY male out, and reading stories about criminals who should be behind bars already. pic.twitter.com/jIIIjLW4S0 — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) October 5, 2026

Democrats do not care if you're victimized. Protecting criminals is their priority, after advancing the radical trans agenda.

Why would anyone go to @PlanetFitness - they let men in women’s bathrooms & let people record & insult people for rolling their eyes at ppl recording themselves — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 5, 2026

These policies are part of why this writer no longer goes to Planet Fitness.

The thing that never happens and could never happen and that only evil people predicted would happen has happened again. https://t.co/MgmR3gvO1W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 5, 2026

And we are bigots, transphobes, and TERFs for noticing.

The reason a male convicted child rapist was allowed into a women’s locker room at a Massachusetts Planet Fitness was that Planet Fitness has a policy to allow any man who says he is a woman into the women’s locker room and a practice of punishing any woman who disputes the… https://t.co/NQy4G5gznK — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 5, 2026

This should be the end of Planet Fitness. Every woman should cancel her membership.

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He just wanted to pee next to your daughter. Be kind. https://t.co/bbfn5atujm — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) October 5, 2026

Of course, this is sarcasm.

We are told repeatedly that women are not at risk under these inclusive policies, and that men would never abuse them to gain access to women who are in various states of undress or using the bathroom or shower. When a trans person or a man abuses these policies, they're dismissed as "mentally ill" or otherwise to continue justifying policies that harm women and girls.

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