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Did Planet Fitness's Trans-Friendly Policies Lead to a Sexual Assault in Massachusetts?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 4:00 PM
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Did Planet Fitness's Trans-Friendly Policies Lead to a Sexual Assault in Massachusetts?
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Maybe it's time for the "judgment-free zone" to start judging people.

In an effort to appease the Left, discount gym giant Planet Fitness has an "inclusive" locker room policy that allows gym members to use whichever locker room matches their gender identity. This has led to men committing lewd acts in the Planet Fitness restrooms, and to actual sexual assaults. The latest happened in Massachusetts, where a convicted child rapist was arrested after sexually assaulting multiple women at a Planet Fitness in that state.

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Laquan Holland was arrested last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the locker room of a Cambridge Planet Fitness. Holland was a member of the gym, where he entered the women's locker room, sexually assaulted the first victim, and prevented her from leaving. A second woman stepped in, and Holland attacked her, too.

Holland now faces two counts of assault to rape, two counts of indecent assault, and battery on a person over 14, as well as one count of kidnapping and one count of witness intimidation.

Here's more:

Holland was known to police, with court records showing that he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in 2006.

Planet Fitness has said that Holland’s membership has since been cancelled. The franchise group said it was working with police on the investigation. The club is located in a building owned by Lesley University, which clarified that no students or staff were involved.


The incident has brought renewed attention to the fitness franchise’s notably lenient policies with respect to locker room access.

According to its website, all members may use the locker rooms, bathrooms, showers, and any other facilities/programs “based on their self-reported gender identity,” a guideline that many have argued has contributed to other disturbing incidents in the women’s areas at multiple Planet Fitness locations across the United States.

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This should never happen.

Democrats do not care if you're victimized. Protecting criminals is their priority, after advancing the radical trans agenda.

These policies are part of why this writer no longer goes to Planet Fitness.

And we are bigots, transphobes, and TERFs for noticing.

This should be the end of Planet Fitness. Every woman should cancel her membership.

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Of course, this is sarcasm.

We are told repeatedly that women are not at risk under these inclusive policies, and that men would never abuse them to gain access to women who are in various states of undress or using the bathroom or shower. When a trans person or a man abuses these policies, they're dismissed as "mentally ill" or otherwise to continue justifying policies that harm women and girls.

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News Topics TRANSGENDER | MASSACHUSETTS | CRIME | LGBTQ+
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