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Another Male Inmate Is Abusing Women in Minnesota Prisons. Will Authorities Do Anything About It?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 7:00 PM
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Another Male Inmate Is Abusing Women in Minnesota Prisons. Will Authorities Do Anything About It?
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We've lost count of how many stories of men who, after simply saying they're women, are granted access to women's prisons in blue states. In California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and elsewhere, there have been far too many stories to count. In California, Tremaine Carroll identified as a woman and was allowed to rape three female inmates before finally being removed.

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Now in Minnesota, another man named Daniel Benz is abusing women in prison, including exposing himself and writing "poetry" about rape. Those women fear reporting him because they worry prison staff will retaliate against them.

Here's more:

Female inmates have told Reduxx that the fear of retaliation from prison officials has kept many women from filing official complaints. One common method of punishing inmates is to place them in segregation, or “seg,” which is a temporary form of solitary confinement.

“They put Danny in the same unit as me,” said inmate Chaos Bell. “Since he has been in the unit, he has been showing his penis to us, having women read his poems that are about rape. He is across the hall from [redacted] and she told someone that he showed his penis to her, too. He got aggressive after I confronted him. I keep telling everyone to report him, but they are scared of going to seg.”

Another inmate, who will be referred to as “Jane Doe” to protect her safety, verified the claims to Reduxx and said she lodged a complaint on September 1. “I was working cleaning the unit, and he was housed in RSVLT upper B. His room was right next to the bathroom I was cleaning,” Doe said.

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Benz was arrested and released, then re-arrested on felony charges in June before being housed in the women's prison. Unsurprisingly, Benz has a lengthy criminal history including robbery, assault, and the sexual abuse of a six-year-old child.

He was previously housed in the women's prison in 2023 while serving a sentence for motor vehicle theft. He was originally housed in the men's prison and filed a civil rights complaint in February that got him transferred to the women's facility. Benze then changed his name to Danielle Marie Whitebird.

In 2007, he was convicted of criminal sexual misconduct with a victim under 13. Eveleth police were informed that Benz played a "game of touch the penis" with a six-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 25 years but released after serving only five.

They cannot answer those questions because the reality is too hard for them to accept.

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But this is the wholesale abuse of some of society's most vulnerable women. Yes, they're criminals and should be punished for their crimes. They still have basic rights, and not being abused by mentally ill men and being punished for objecting to having a male expose his penis to them is one of those rights.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CRIME | MASSACHUSETTS | MINNESOTA | TRANSGENDER
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