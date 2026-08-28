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Parents Need to Be Aware of Ms. Rachel's Radical Politics

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 11:30 AM
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Parents Need to Be Aware of Ms. Rachel's Radical Politics
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Yesterday, we reported on Motaz Azaiza, the photojournalist who became the face of Gaza, and who is now traveling the world. But there's another interesting connection with Azaiza, and it has to do with Ms. Rachel, the children's content creator. We've told you about Ms. Rachel before. She's staged a sing-along with children outside an ICE facility, she's rubbed elbows with Zohran Mamdani, and she gave money to Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign.

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So it's really no surprise she appeared with Azaiza.


"Hi friends! What's the letter of the day?" Ms. Rachel asks before Motaz comes on screen and says, "It's M! Hi Ms. Rachel!"

"Yes, it's M for my friend Motaz," Ms. Rachel replies.

Parents should know that Motaz Azaiza is a pro-Palestinian activist who is sympathetic to Hamas and accuses Israel of genocide. 

This is also part of a larger pattern of left-wing activism on the part of Ms. Rachel. In addition to the ICE-facility sing-along and her donation to El-Sayed, Ms. Rachel also weighed in on the story of a North Carolina man who hanged himself from a tree.

"Please listen to the black community," Ms. Rachel says. "Black people don't hang themselves from trees."

In North Carolina, however, Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce shared exactly what happened.

"At 1:59 PM, video shows the young man carrying an electrical cord walking towards the tree by himself," Boyce says.

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In a longer clip, Boyce explains how the department determined this was a suicide.

"Between 2:06 pm and 2:07 pm video captures the actual incident taking place," he continues. "No one else is seen in the area when this incident occurred. At 2:25 pm a witness who worked near the location reported seeing someone hanging in a tree to a supervisor."

This once again shows that Ms. Rachel is engaged in radical, politically motivated activism when she should be teaching children the alphabet and counting. Parents need to know exactly what Ms. Rachel is pushing on their children, because it's not good.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics HAMAS | ICE | PRO-PALESTINIAN
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