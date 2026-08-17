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Will David Crowley Drive Up Wisconsin's Gas Prices?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 2:30 PM
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Will David Crowley Drive Up Wisconsin's Gas Prices?
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

While Democrats claim to run on an affordability agenda, every single policy they support takes more money out of your pocket to support bloated, wasteful government programs. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger ran promising to make things more affordable, only to turn around and raise taxes on everything.

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In WIsconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley oversaw the state's highest sales tax and massive increases in property taxes. Crowley tried to pass the buck and blame former Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker for the issues, even though Walker hasn't been in that position for 15 years.

And now it looks like Crowley is going to keep raising Wisconsin's gas tax while saying drivers need "permanent relief" at the pump. 

"Why rule out temporary relief at the pump?" Kristen Welker asked.

"Because we need permanent relief," Crowley replied. "We have actually proposed repealing the minimum markup law on gas which is a law that's been on the books since 1939."

"Why not do both?" Welker then asked. "Why not get rid of the gas tax and then try to work toward long-term relief too?"

"Because we need to provide long-term relief. I mean, what we have seen related to one day of gas taxes is not going to provide a sufficient amount of funds for individuals when we can provide that long-term relief."

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Who said the gas tax holiday had to last 24 hours? Who said it can't be a stopgap on the road to more permanent relief?

But a sharp-eyed X user pointed out something important: ending the minimum mark-up law isn't a policy on Crowley's website.

Democrats like Crowley have no intention of lowering gas prices.

It's easier to blame Trump, however.

He doesn't want to lower gas prices.

Wisconsin roads are garbage, especially in the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, where residents pay a wheel tax on top of gas taxes to "fix the roads." This writer lives in Milwaukee County and frequently drives through Milwaukee (where residents pay both a city and county wheel tax). The roads are not being fixed.

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Bank on that.

The ads write themselves.

Democrats are the same across the country. They believe all our money belongs to them, and they will raise taxes and do whatever it takes to keep more of our money in their pockets.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | VIRGINIA | WISCONSIN
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