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Stephen Miller Slams the Propagandist Corporate Media Over Immigration Coverage

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 10:00 AM
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Stephen Miller Slams the Propagandist Corporate Media Over Immigration Coverage
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, pulled no punches slamming the corporate media over CNN's coverage of an immigration court hearing. Miller said the media are more interested in radicalizing viewers into "supporting the liquidation of national sovereignty" by lying about immigration enforcement and hiding the truth about minors brought to this country.

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"Willfully omitted by the CNN propagandists is that these are minors who cartels have recently tried to smuggle across the Southwest Border but who were rescued by Border Patrol. These minors will now be safely and humanely reunited with their families by dedicated public servants who have devoted their lives to combating child trafficking. It is because of the efforts of these public servants that there is no longer a raging UAC (“unaccompanied alien child”) catastrophe — the Trump Administration swiftly, urgently and righteously ended the child trafficking nightmare," Miller wrote.

He noted that between 10,000 and 20,000 children were smuggled into the United States by cartels every month under the Biden-Harris administration. The administration worked with NGOs to deliver these children to unknown adults in the country, where they disappeared.

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" The NGOs then submitted knowingly fraudulent asylum claims to try to keep the children from ever going home or seeing their families again," Miller added. "These same Democrat-NGO networks for cartels were also ruthlessly exploited by TDA and MS-13 to insert gang members into the United States and violent criminals into our high schools (automatically allowed in merely by claiming to be 17), subjecting innocent American children to unspeakable horrors."

Calling it "one of the darkest of many dark chapters" of the Biden administration, Miller also said President Trump put an end to this child trafficking.

"The Trump Administration put the child traffickers out of business," he wrote, "and CNN considers this a great tragedy to be urgently reversed. New depths of 'journalistic' depravity and immortality."

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin also weighed in, noting these children are being reunited with their families.

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We thought the Democrats hated separating families. Shouldn't they be happy these children are being reunited with theirs?

A couple of weeks ago, another whistleblower, Tarek Kadourah, said that the Biden administration — including Xavier Becerra — was an accomplice to human trafficking. Kadourah, who worked as a site supervisor for MVM in 2021, said children who came through his site "always seemed to look like they were scared and uncomfortable and vulnerable, when they were supposed to be safe." He also said children would routinely say they didn't know who the people they were being given to were.

The Trump administration is putting an end to this.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | CARTELS | CNN | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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