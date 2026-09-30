Here's What Rep. LaMonica McIver Said About Her Pregnancy As She Faces 17 Years in Prison

Rep. LaMonica McIver (NJ-10) is facing almost two decades behind bars for her role in a violent protest at a New Jersey ICE location last year. McIver, along with Newark Mayor Baraka and Rep. Menendez (NJ-08) were caught on video obstructing, shoving, and hitting law enforcement before trying to force their way into the facility.

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UNBELIEVABLE! New footage shows Democrat Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/SjZp4gPuRk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 10, 2025

In August, a federal appeals court ruled that McIver is not immune from prosecution for the incident. The three-judge panel declined to toss out assault charges against her. McIver argued the arrest interfered with her legislative duties.

She was indicted on three counts related to that May 2025 incident.

Now, while McIver will likely get a suspended sentence, probation, or community service, she still risks a long prison sentence. Despite that, she got pregnant and is using that pregnancy to attack the Trump administration for prosecuting her.

People might find it crazy that even though I’m facing 17 years in prison, I made the decision to get pregnant. But, at the end of the day, this is something I couldn’t let be consumed by this administration.



I refuse to let them take my joy or my future. pic.twitter.com/Tkxwanucbi — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) September 29, 2026

No one is above the law.

Why is your pregnancy amid the criminal charges a social media stunt accompanied with a photoshoot? Is anyone in your office normal? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2026

No, they are not.

You put your hands on law enforcement agents.



No one is taking your joy.



You surrendered it. — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 29, 2026

McIver made a choice to show up at the ICE facility and to put her hands on federal law enforcement agents.

You got pregnant for sympathy points from a jury, you absolute scumbag. That poor baby — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 29, 2026

Hard to argue against this. She's 40 years old, which is an outlier for pregnancy.

No surprise that you’re the kind of person who puts themselves ahead of their future newborn child by choosing to get pregnant knowing that they could be in jail when they give birth. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) September 29, 2026

She's hoping the pregnancy keeps her out of prison.

You made the decision to get knocked up thinking it would insulate you from the consequences of assaulting a federal officer.



It won’t.



Around 600 women give birth in prison every year. https://t.co/br7ZwsKkvx — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) September 29, 2026

There are prisons with mom-baby units, too.

McIver is still awaiting trial for those federal charges. A trial date has not been set. McIver has pleaded not guilty.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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