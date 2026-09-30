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Here's What Rep. LaMonica McIver Said About Her Pregnancy As She Faces 17 Years in Prison

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 8:30 AM
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Here's What Rep. LaMonica McIver Said About Her Pregnancy As She Faces 17 Years in Prison
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Rep. LaMonica McIver (NJ-10) is facing almost two decades behind bars for her role in a violent protest at a New Jersey ICE location last year. McIver, along with Newark Mayor Baraka and Rep. Menendez (NJ-08) were caught on video obstructing, shoving, and hitting law enforcement before trying to force their way into the facility.

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In August, a federal appeals court ruled that McIver is not immune from prosecution for the incident. The three-judge panel declined to toss out assault charges against her. McIver argued the arrest interfered with her legislative duties.

She was indicted on three counts related to that May 2025 incident.

Now, while McIver will likely get a suspended sentence, probation, or community service, she still risks a long prison sentence. Despite that, she got pregnant and is using that pregnancy to attack the Trump administration for prosecuting her.

No one is above the law.

No, they are not.

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McIver made a choice to show up at the ICE facility and to put her hands on federal law enforcement agents.

Hard to argue against this. She's 40 years old, which is an outlier for pregnancy.

She's hoping the pregnancy keeps her out of prison.

There are prisons with mom-baby units, too.

McIver is still awaiting trial for those federal charges. A trial date has not been set. McIver has pleaded not guilty.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ICE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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