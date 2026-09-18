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Another Whistleblower Alleges Xavier Becerra Was 'Accomplice' in Human Trafficking

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 9:30 AM
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Another Whistleblower Alleges Xavier Becerra Was 'Accomplice' in Human Trafficking
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

At the beginning of August, Townhall reported on a young migrant woman who claimed she was trafficked and abused because of Xavier Becerra and the Biden administration's policies concerning unaccompanied migrant children. That came on the heels of a damning whistleblower report about the thousands of missing migrant children.

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Tarek Kadourah was a site supervisor for MVM in the summer of 2021.

"MVM received a contract with Health and Human Services," Kadourah said. "Kids that were rescued, obviously. Their job was to make sure that they were fed, kept healthy, and then transported to sponsors. That transportation part is where we came in."

Kadourah said he was a liaison, meaning he was the on-site supervisor working directly with Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House.

"I was the middleman. So I oversaw everything. The children always seemed to look like they were scared and uncomfortable and vulnerable, when they were supposed to be safe," he continued. "To me, those kids looked like, there's no other way to say it, they were still being trafficked."

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Agents whom Kadourah worked with had concerns too.

"They were worried. Because, I mean, they felt like they were accomplices in a human trafficking operation," Kadourah said. 

"He was telling me every time he was dropping off some of those kids, they would immediately cry and refuse to get in a van or the vehicle of that sponsor at the drop-off site," he added. "So I asked him, 'Why? Did you ask the kids why?' and they said they didn't know who those people were."

"And when I said the agents had paperwork from HHS saying that ... this person was somehow related to that child — uncle, aunt, sister, whatever, right? None of it was verified," Kadourah said. "So Health and Human Services was giving us paperwork that was not fricking verified."

"All they were doing was picking up phone calls and saying, 'Oh, okay. You're so-and-so's uncle whatever?' and then stamping it and moving it forward," he went on. "They were treating it just like Becerra said: like assembly line. That's exactly how it ran."

Kadourah continued, "At this point, they were noticing a pattern. When it's not just one or two children crying, refusing to get in a vehicle with strangers, but it's like 20, 30 of them crying, saying, 'We don't know who these people are,' 'That's not my aunt and uncle.' That raised a lot of red flags and I think that's when they completely shut me out."

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Under Becerra's watch, 319,000 migrant children went missing. To date, roughly 140,000 remain unaccounted for, and most were under the age of 13. Federal investigators, prosecutors, and Becerra's own staff said some of these children were released into "sexual exploitation" and "brutal jobs," including night-shift factory work, slaughterhouses, and construction sites.

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News Topics HHS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JOE BIDEN | WHITE HOUSE
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