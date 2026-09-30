USC's Radio Announcer Is Getting Cooked for His Reaction to a Nasty Hit on Oregon's QB

The USC Trojans are trash. Their program is a joke. And it’s a good thing Lincoln Riley couldn’t beat another ranked opponent. He’s 5-15 in those matchups, by the way. The Oregon Ducks took on the Trojans at the Coliseum over the weekend, where Ducks quarterback Dante Moore took a brutal hit from Trojan linebacker Desmond Stephens, who celebrated the hit and earned a one-game suspension. He deserved to be suspended for the remainder of the season, but that’s the culture Riley brings: a bunch of dirty losers. Adding to the controversy was the USC radio broadcast, where the voice of the Trojans, Pete Arbogast, tried to play off the nasty hit as, I don’t know, anything but what we all saw on national television:

Advertisement

Here’s the hit:

USC with a very dirty cheap shot on QB Dante Moore.



Dante Moore stayed down after the hit. pic.twitter.com/DQleDzBzuW — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 27, 2026

desmond stephens celebrating after the hit on Dante Moore.



1 Game suspension not enough. pic.twitter.com/xBwKqrUG50 — J6IXGOD💎 (@J6ixGod) September 29, 2026

DESMAN STEPHENS SEEN SMILING AND DAPPING UP USC PLAYERS AFTER A DIRTY HIT ON DANTE MOORE JUST SICK pic.twitter.com/R9xBwvUaCm — FD (@flooduck) September 27, 2026

Here’s what Arbogast said, and you can see everyone in the booth react with disbelief as he can’t seem to fathom that Stephens had a blatant targeting penalty. It led to his co-host doing a “Jim from The Office,” staring right into the camera with that ‘grandpa can’t see s**t’ look. Some thought it was AI, but Arbogast has refused to offer further comment when pressed on this screw-up.

USC cannot be taken seriously… here is their broadcast blaming Dante Moore for “not sliding” on Saturday… yikes 😬 pic.twitter.com/pt8GcNcmDJ — ☘️ (@WeAreNDFans) September 29, 2026

This is an SNL skit. https://t.co/BdsgkCaRTP — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 29, 2026

Both USC and play-by-play announcer Pete Arbogast declined to comment when contacted by @latimes about Arbogast’s call of the play when Dante Moore was injured Saturday https://t.co/D8pEe8Qqbd — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) September 29, 2026

For what it’s worth, I reached out to USC play-by-play announcer Pete Arbogast today to see if he wanted to explain what he was seeing Saturday night as his call has now gone viral.



He declined comment. https://t.co/4erS8R0Sud — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 29, 2026

Come on. Someone check on those binoculars. 😬 https://t.co/FOzoiRURzm — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 29, 2026

We have a new leader in the clubhouse for funniest clip of the 2026 CFB season. https://t.co/v22NOmNurI pic.twitter.com/OUDpeV3fhI — Jack Mac (@JackMac) September 29, 2026

I had to watch this four times just to make sure it was real. https://t.co/8PNIH27pv2 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 29, 2026

That’s Baghdad Bob stuff here, folks.

Trojans suck. No playoffs this year. Get wrecked, and they did, losing to Oregon 41-27.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.