USC's Radio Announcer Is Getting Cooked for His Reaction to a Nasty Hit on Oregon's QB

The USC Trojans are trash. Their program is a joke. And it’s a good thing Lincoln Riley couldn’t beat another ranked opponent. He’s 5-15 in those matchups, by the way. The Oregon Ducks took on the Trojans at the Coliseum over the weekend, where Ducks quarterback Dante Moore took a brutal hit from Trojan linebacker Desmond Stephens, who celebrated the hit and earned a one-game suspension. He deserved to be suspended for the remainder of the season, but that’s the culture Riley brings: a bunch of dirty losers. Adding to the controversy was the USC radio broadcast, where the voice of the Trojans, Pete Arbogast, tried to play off the nasty hit as, I don’t know, anything but what we all saw on national television:
Here’s the hit:
USC with a very dirty cheap shot on QB Dante Moore.— Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 27, 2026
Dante Moore stayed down after the hit. pic.twitter.com/DQleDzBzuW
desmond stephens celebrating after the hit on Dante Moore.— J6IXGOD💎 (@J6ixGod) September 29, 2026
1 Game suspension not enough. pic.twitter.com/xBwKqrUG50
DESMAN STEPHENS SEEN SMILING AND DAPPING UP USC PLAYERS AFTER A DIRTY HIT ON DANTE MOORE JUST SICK pic.twitter.com/R9xBwvUaCm— FD (@flooduck) September 27, 2026
Here’s what Arbogast said, and you can see everyone in the booth react with disbelief as he can’t seem to fathom that Stephens had a blatant targeting penalty. It led to his co-host doing a “Jim from The Office,” staring right into the camera with that ‘grandpa can’t see s**t’ look. Some thought it was AI, but Arbogast has refused to offer further comment when pressed on this screw-up.
USC cannot be taken seriously… here is their broadcast blaming Dante Moore for “not sliding” on Saturday… yikes 😬 pic.twitter.com/pt8GcNcmDJ— ☘️ (@WeAreNDFans) September 29, 2026
This is an SNL skit. https://t.co/BdsgkCaRTP— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 29, 2026
Both USC and play-by-play announcer Pete Arbogast declined to comment when contacted by @latimes about Arbogast’s call of the play when Dante Moore was injured Saturday https://t.co/D8pEe8Qqbd— Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) September 29, 2026
For what it’s worth, I reached out to USC play-by-play announcer Pete Arbogast today to see if he wanted to explain what he was seeing Saturday night as his call has now gone viral.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 29, 2026
He declined comment. https://t.co/4erS8R0Sud
Come on. Someone check on those binoculars. 😬 https://t.co/FOzoiRURzm— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 29, 2026
We have a new leader in the clubhouse for funniest clip of the 2026 CFB season. https://t.co/v22NOmNurI pic.twitter.com/OUDpeV3fhI— Jack Mac (@JackMac) September 29, 2026
I had to watch this four times just to make sure it was real. https://t.co/8PNIH27pv2— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 29, 2026
That’s Baghdad Bob stuff here, folks.
Trojans suck. No playoffs this year. Get wrecked, and they did, losing to Oregon 41-27.
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