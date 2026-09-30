DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

USC's Radio Announcer Is Getting Cooked for His Reaction to a Nasty Hit on Oregon's QB

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 30, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
USC's Radio Announcer Is Getting Cooked for His Reaction to a Nasty Hit on Oregon's QB
Brenna Greene/Rich Eisen

The USC Trojans are trash. Their program is a joke. And it’s a good thing Lincoln Riley couldn’t beat another ranked opponent. He’s 5-15 in those matchups, by the way. The Oregon Ducks took on the Trojans at the Coliseum over the weekend, where Ducks quarterback Dante Moore took a brutal hit from Trojan linebacker Desmond Stephens, who celebrated the hit and earned a one-game suspension. He deserved to be suspended for the remainder of the season, but that’s the culture Riley brings: a bunch of dirty losers. Adding to the controversy was the USC radio broadcast, where the voice of the Trojans, Pete Arbogast, tried to play off the nasty hit as, I don’t know, anything but what we all saw on national television:

Advertisement

Here’s the hit:

Here’s what Arbogast said, and you can see everyone in the booth react with disbelief as he can’t seem to fathom that Stephens had a blatant targeting penalty. It led to his co-host doing a “Jim from The Office,” staring right into the camera with that ‘grandpa can’t see s**t’ look. Some thought it was AI, but Arbogast has refused to offer further comment when pressed on this screw-up. 

Recommended
The Retirement Party That Might Have Exposed Pete Hegseth's Enemies Matt Vespa Jack Smith Was Visibly Uncomfortable When He Got Asked This Question by Sen. Kennedy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That’s Baghdad Bob stuff here, folks. 

Trojans suck. No playoffs this year. Get wrecked, and they did, losing to Oregon 41-27.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics OREGON | SPORTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Retirement Party That Might Have Exposed Pete Hegseth's Enemies

The Retirement Party That Might Have Exposed Pete Hegseth's Enemies

Matt Vespa
Jack Smith Was Visibly Uncomfortable When He Got Asked This Question by Sen. Kennedy

Jack Smith Was Visibly Uncomfortable When He Got Asked This Question by Sen. Kennedy

Matt Vespa
Hell Freezes Over As The View's Sunny Hostin Drops a Remarkable Take on the Cornell Gang Rape Story

Hell Freezes Over As The View's Sunny Hostin Drops a Remarkable Take on the Cornell Gang Rape Story

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos