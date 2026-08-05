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Migrant Girl Says She Was Trafficked and Abused Because of Xavier Becerra

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 05, 2026 8:30 AM
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Migrant Girl Says She Was Trafficked and Abused Because of Xavier Becerra
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Last week, Townhall shared a damning report about all the missing migrant children who disappeared thanks to the policies of Xavier Becerra, who was Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Biden administration. A whistleblower's report said thanks to Becerra children faced abuse, were separated from siblings, and sent to unverified addresses or moved in the dark of night. Some of those children were never seen again.

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Now we're hearing from one of Becerra's victims, who said she was sexually abused because of the policies Becerra enacted. That woman, Juana Rebecca Perez Santay, was 17 years old when she crossed our border.

(Editor's note: this story contains descriptions of sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised)

"Because of the administration of Xavier Becerra, I have been sexually abused," she said. "I slept on a ceramic floor in a room with four men who were sleeping there. A drunk man came in the house and stayed to sleep next to me and he wanted to rape me."

"She [the sponsor] said, 'Let him, he doesn't know what he's doing,'" Juana noted.

"Xavier Becerra failed us. He failed me because he didn't protect me."

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According to that report, Becerra didn't want to put kids in camps, so he emptied them; he removed the vetting, including fingerprints, background checks, and home studies; because Becerra's policies didn't require verification, 319,000 children went missing; and those kids often ended up being sex trafficked, or forced into jobs in factories, slaughterhouses, and construction sites.

140,000 kids are still missing.

Far too many.

Will Democrats care? Probably not. They are running to abolish ICE and open our borders so millions of children suffer the same fate as Juana.

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"Xavier Becerra failed me because he never cared about my safety," Juana said. "I ended up in the hands of child traffickers and I was almost raped. They kept me like a slave, and they didn't let me talk to my family. If Xavier Becerra were to become governor of California, it would be horrible because I would not want what happened to me to happen to other children."

"Xavier Becerra, if you are listening to this, why didn't you protect me?"

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HHS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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