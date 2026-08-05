Migrant Girl Says She Was Trafficked and Abused Because of Xavier Becerra

Last week, Townhall shared a damning report about all the missing migrant children who disappeared thanks to the policies of Xavier Becerra, who was Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Biden administration. A whistleblower's report said thanks to Becerra children faced abuse, were separated from siblings, and sent to unverified addresses or moved in the dark of night. Some of those children were never seen again.

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Now we're hearing from one of Becerra's victims, who said she was sexually abused because of the policies Becerra enacted. That woman, Juana Rebecca Perez Santay, was 17 years old when she crossed our border.

NEW TESTIMONY: “I was sexually abused because of Xavier Becerra.”



Migrant girl sent to child traffickers after Becerra dismantled HHS vetting procedures. Forced to work 20 hour days—no pay, no water. Slept on ceramic floor surrounded by men. Sexually assaulted.



“They kept me… pic.twitter.com/gcycSJO3Xy — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 3, 2026

(Editor's note: this story contains descriptions of sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised)

"Because of the administration of Xavier Becerra, I have been sexually abused," she said. "I slept on a ceramic floor in a room with four men who were sleeping there. A drunk man came in the house and stayed to sleep next to me and he wanted to rape me."

"She [the sponsor] said, 'Let him, he doesn't know what he's doing,'" Juana noted.

"Xavier Becerra failed us. He failed me because he didn't protect me."

Learn the full story or report any information you have on Becerra's Migrant Child Abuse Camps: https://t.co/faoTFoSABv — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 3, 2026

According to that report, Becerra didn't want to put kids in camps, so he emptied them; he removed the vetting, including fingerprints, background checks, and home studies; because Becerra's policies didn't require verification, 319,000 children went missing; and those kids often ended up being sex trafficked, or forced into jobs in factories, slaughterhouses, and construction sites.

140,000 kids are still missing.

This should be the top news for everybody. This is just one of more than 500,000 children who crossed the border without a parent/guardian that Xavier Becerra was responsible for as HHS Secretary. How many more children were trafficked - whether as slave labor or for sex? https://t.co/IMtZVupQiz — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 4, 2026

Far too many.

This isn’t a whistleblower alleging failures anymore. This is the actual victim. Becerra dismantled vetting, and Juana Pérez Santay is the human cost. She’s not speaking for a policy debate, she’s describing what happened to her. https://t.co/JO5dWpkbeT — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) August 4, 2026

Will Democrats care? Probably not. They are running to abolish ICE and open our borders so millions of children suffer the same fate as Juana.

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"Xavier Becerra failed me because he never cared about my safety," Juana said. "I ended up in the hands of child traffickers and I was almost raped. They kept me like a slave, and they didn't let me talk to my family. If Xavier Becerra were to become governor of California, it would be horrible because I would not want what happened to me to happen to other children."

"Xavier Becerra, if you are listening to this, why didn't you protect me?"

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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