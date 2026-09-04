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DHS Rips Rosie O'Donnell Over Her Inflammatory 'Concentration Camp' Claims

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 1:00 PM
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DHS Rips Rosie O'Donnell Over Her Inflammatory 'Concentration Camp' Claims
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File

Rosie O'Donnell fled the country after President Trump's election and took up residence in Ireland. That distance didn't seem to cure her terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, however. And it certainly didn't stop her from making blatantly false claims about ICE recently. 

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As we reported, O'Donnell went on TikTok and accused ICE of setting up "concentration camps," where she said people were being "rounded up without a warrant" and claimed children were being raped and impregnated while in ICE detention.

She also implied, not too subtly, that ICE agents were the ones doing the raping. "We're raping children in detention, in ICE detention, that they're all getting pregnant. And they're separated, males and females. Who has access to those girls?"

DHS didn't let O'Donnell get away with these lies.

Here's more:

While some public figures, like Joe Concha and the White House, have already blasted O’Donnell for her comments, a spokesman for the DHS rejected her claims in comments to Fox News Digital.

“These disgusting, reckless and categorically FALSE smears are directly contributing to our officers facing a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them,” the spokesman for the DHS said in an exclusive statement.

“Moreover, comparisons of illegal alien detention centers to internment camps used during World War II are deranged and lazy.

“These celebrities remain quiet about the humanitarian crisis that was manufactured by the Biden administration’s open border policies and the several hundred thousand children exploited, trafficked and missing on their watch,” the spokesman added.

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Hundreds of thousands of children went missing under the Biden administration and Xavier Becerra, who is running to be the next governor of California. Many of those children were trafficked, and O'Donnell didn't say a word.

The DHS spokesman didn't pull any punches.

"These celebrities remain quiet about the humanitarian crisis that was manufactured by the Biden administration's open border policies and the several hundred thousand children exploited, trafficked, and missing on their watch," he said. "Under President Trump, ICE is dedicated to locating these unaccompanied children that came through the border under Biden. Sadly, extremely unstable, TDS-suffering lunatic Rosie O'Donnell — who fled the country in protest of President Trump's historic, landslide reelection — would rather spin fake news that benefits the traffickers, smugglers, and rapists than acknowledge the nightmare so many children lived under Democrat control."

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One of those victims slammed Becerra for the hell she experienced thanks to his policies.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ILLEGAL ALIEN | BORDER SECURITY | HOLLYWOOD | DHS
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