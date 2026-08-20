Here’s Trump’s Problem With Iran

The situation in Iran is going to hurt Republicans in the fall. Not because the majority of the American people want Iran to get a nuclear weapon or because Democrats in the media are lying about things, but it’s going to hurt Republicans because it is a major distraction from the things average voters care about. President Donald Trump either doesn’t see that or does not care.

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Let me start by saying I firmly believe the world would be a better place without the Islamic Republic of Iran in it. They have been killing Americans and innocent civilians around the world for half a century, so wiping them out is something I fully support.

The problem is we don’t have the will to actually do that. We have the ability and the technology, but the will matters more than anything else, and it just isn’t there.

Why? Because wiping out Iran would require American troops to invade and fight as we did in World War II – meaning we kill anything that resists or gets in our way until the government is gone. No President would authorize that. Think about it, we couldn’t even bring ourselves to do that in Afghanistan after 9/11; we wouldn’t do it in Iran.

The other choice would be to encourage friendlier nations in the region to invade as we provide air cover, and let them slice up the country however they manage to do it. That would be fine, too. But they would likely be brutal; there would at least be claims of it by the Left, and leftists would start whining “GENOCIDE” lies like they are about the terrorists in Gaza. Politicians would chicken out and join in because they’d see political advantage to themselves.

We really are screwed without principled leadership.

But mostly the problem is President Trump and his inability to shake his business mentality.

He keeps thinking he can make some kind of a deal with those monsters. He can’t. They aren’t interested in one. They can wait out the US because we’re too busy whining about sailors having the sads on a ship than we are in winning a war.

President Trump is used to negotiations where both sides want something rational and work to find a way for each side to get as much of what they want as possible, then decide if the trade-off is worth it and sign on the dotted line. In politics, life doesn’t work that way.

Trump got played by Democrats in the first term because he came in assuming everyone had the same ultimate goal – the betterment of the country. But Democrats were willing to sacrifice that to hurt Trump. Donald went in good faith only to have the chair pulled out from under him repeatedly. Democrats sabotaging good things for the country did not make sense outside the political realm, and that’s the only place they live.

The same sort of thing exists in Iran.

President Trump thinks the people in charge care about their citizens; they do not. They murder any who displease them, without hesitation, as the whole world watches and condemns it. They don’t care.

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So, when Trump talks about their economy suffering, the leadership does not care. It really doesn’t matter. They take what they want off the top; if there’s nothing left over for everyone else, who cares? If they complain, murder them.

There is no polling, there is no election, there is no care. My God, they just slaughtered 40,000 to 50,000 of them right before the attack started.

They will sacrifice everyone and everything else to hold onto power. And they know we aren’t going in to get them, so they’re safe. They can be a thorn in the side of the world by attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz randomly – they don’t have to do very much or very often to put fear in people’s heads – and continue to live like kings themselves. They are true believers in their evil cause, so a stroke of conscience isn’t likely to happen.

President Trump looks bad with all the “We’re close to a deal” talk when Iran has no desire or need for a deal; they’re winning because we won’t force their loss. The election is a finish line for Iran, as Democrats are likely to become a bigger thorn in his side with subpoena power.

They don’t care about Iran any more than Iranian leadership does.

It’s almost close to too late for oil supply to hit the gas pumps in any positive way people will feel before November, so Trump has to either do what is necessary or get off the pot. Either would be preferable to the endless loop of “deal” or “no deal” we’re stuck in now.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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