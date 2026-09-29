Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well Wiht CNN’s Audience

Frank Luntz knows the data. He’s polled countless voters; he knows this midterm cycle is trash for everyone. The GOP and Trump are not polling so hot, but the Democrats are worse, and their latter entrenchment into their media bubbles is frankly no longer a teachable moment, where one can learn and be introspective when presented with a policy position most normal people view as crackpot insanity. It’s now a mental illness, but you knew that already.

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Trump is not on the ballot. Let’s see how GOP voters react when he’s not on the ballot, because thus far that has yielded underwhelming results. But Luntz noted on CNN something liberal viewers will hate, namely that Trump’s grip on the GOP isn’t fading; it’s stronger than ever. If the GOP pulls off an upset in both chambers, he will once again defy the polls and show he remains the Democrat daddy in political duels. Jason Cohen clipped the segment:

💥NEW: Frank Luntz issues message directly to CNN viewers that they're *NOT* going to like:



Trump has "MORE INFLUENCE" than any Republican he's ever seen when it comes to elections — including Ronald Reagan.



Luntz says the ultimate proof of Trump's power would be if Republicans… pic.twitter.com/CiMAqMLxo7 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 28, 2026

Luntz says the ultimate proof of Trump's power would be if Republicans win the midterms. Although Trump's strategy of making the midterms about him is risky, it just might work. While the midterms are only 36 days away, that's an eternity in Trump time. Who knows what Trump can pull off in the final month? Maybe: - Ends Iran War - Ends Russia-Ukraine War - Makes deal with Canada And never underestimate Democrats' ability to sabotage themselves.

Oh, if we can pull this off — can you hear the screaming?

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