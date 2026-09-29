Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket

It’s a classic case of the liberal media overreacting, though you could see why: over the summer, the Trump administration announced some tweaks to college loans. Some degrees with a poor return on investment, to say the least, might not be eligible. Look, I can see both sides: first, it’s not smart to graduate with a degree in gender studies saddled with $120,000+ in debt. Then again, this is America: make what you will of your higher education. But leave it to the New Republic to declare these revisions a ban:

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Under a new rule, if your degree doesn’t make enough money, you won’t be able to get a student loan. https://t.co/OGXTJJHIDW — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 28, 2026

President Trump is banning students majoring in degrees that don’t make enough money from taking out college loans. The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that the Education Department has finalized a rule that will force schools to prove that the loans students are taking out are paying off. Degrees for social work, art, religious studies, teaching aides, and music, and cosmetic certification programs will be hit the hardest. For-profit programs will also be hit particularly hard. While the Trump administration is framing the policy as “accountability” for higher education, and some are welcoming the move, others see it as an attack on those whose work is important regardless of salary. The Education Department intends to use IRS data to determine students’ salaries four years after they graduate and compare them to those of people similar in age who just have high school diplomas. If they’re below that baseline, that degree will be ineligible for loans.

It’s not a ban:

This is fake news at its finest.



First off, we’re not ‘banning’ any program. The federal government doesn’t set curriculum or programs.



Here’s the truth: we are holding colleges accountable for leaving students worse off than if they never enrolled. Too many graduates… https://t.co/P9yY5B6117 — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) September 28, 2026

This is fake news at its finest. First off, we’re not ‘banning’ any program. The federal government doesn’t set curriculum or programs. Here’s the truth: we are holding colleges accountable for leaving students worse off than if they never enrolled. Too many graduates report delaying major life milestones like buying a home or starting a family. Why? Because low return-on-investment programs saddled them with unmanageable debt that was never going to translate into a real-world job. Federal student loans are not a welfare program for failing college programs. American students deserve education and training pathways that prepare them for the workforce – and transparency about programs that will never pay off.

College loan debt ballooned under Obama when he announced the government was going to get into this business. With guaranteed money streams, why wouldn’t higher education institutions jack up tuition rates? They did. It’s long overdue for a course correction here.

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