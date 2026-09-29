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That Cornell Rape Story Has Officially Entered Suspicious Territory

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 29, 2026 6:50 AM
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That Cornell Rape Story Has Officially Entered Suspicious Territory
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Look, if these guys committed this crime and there was gross incompetence during the initial investigation, then obviously prosecute. But we have another story of campus rape this time at Cornell University, and it’s likely to get the usual suspects going, so brace yourself. The story is that a now-former student was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity. Doesn’t this sound familiar? No charges were filed, and the accuser's story has now changed drastically (via NY Post):

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Horrific allegations that Cornell University fraternity brothers gang-raped a co-ed are nothing more than a “money grab,” a lawyer for one of the accused has claimed — while insisting his Ivy League client did little more than make an “immature comment” about the ordeal on SnapChat.

“The plaintiff can peddle any story she wants, but intentionally victimizing an innocent person for a money grab is reprehensible even if the rest of her claims against others is true,” said Jeremy Saland, the lawyer for accused former Cornell student Scott Kretzschmar, to The Post.

“While Scott made an immature comment on Snapchat, he did nothing else,” Saland said.

“For the few minutes he was in the room with the plaintiff, Scott did not see her in duress or undress, was involved in no sexual activity nor touched the plaintiff in any way and ingested no ketamine.”

Kretzschmar was one of the seven Cornell Chi Phi fraternity brothers accused in a damning 101-page Manhattan lawsuit that claims a 20-year-old female student was plied with booze and ketamine after a night out in October 2024 before being raped by multiple men for hours.

[…]

The woman sued the men and school earlier this month — and the DA just announced he is reopening a criminal probe into the allegations, given what he said were accusations new to his office and contained in her suit.

Kretzschmar’s lawyer disputed his client’s part in the lawsuit — saying it was “not only intentionally dishonest but morally repugnant” to include him and that he “welcomes any further investigation by the District Attorney who already determined not to bring charges.

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Let’s wait and see. Everyone is eager to jump the gun, and those who do always get buckshot to the face. 

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