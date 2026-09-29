Was What the Mariners Did to Their Now-Fired Manager Classless?

The Seattle Mariners finished the season 76-86 and missed the playoffs. We all know the deal here, folks. It’s nothing you haven’t heard: if you don’t win, you get fired. And Seattle decided to make a change, firing manager Dan Wilson, who had compiled a 187-171 record. He announced his departure at his press conference Sunday. He choked up a few times — I don’t blame him. This is seldom seen if ever (via Fox News):

An absolutely surreal moment as the Mariners force Dan Wilson to announce his own firing pic.twitter.com/w0vCaqHe1A

What an absolute scumbag move by the @Mariners . Classless way to go about this @MarinersPR . #tridentsup https://t.co/OWaZ4S7QO1

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson personally broke the news to his team and the media Sunday that he will not return for the 2027 season.

Before Game 162 against the Los Angeles Angels, Wilson held a closed-door meeting to inform players and staff.

Postgame, he stepped to the podium to deliver the news publicly and face questions before front-office executives addressed reporters.

Standard MLB protocol calls for front-office executives to issue a news release or hold a solo news conference while the ousted manager stays out of sight.

A manager taking the microphone to announce his own dismissal is virtually unheard of in modern sports.

"This season has been very difficult, and of course, the results have not been what any of us have expected," Wilson said. "As a result, it's concluded that today is my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners."

Wilson, a former Mariners catcher who took over as manager in August 2024, acknowledged his deep roots in the organization.

"I'm still processing this with my family, and it's a very difficult day," Wilson said. "We love this city. We love this community and we appreciate the organization for what it has meant to the family since coming here as a player in '94. We feel extremely blessed by all the opportunities we've been afforded."