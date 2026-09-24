A Second Man Was Arrested in Mississippi Hanging Case. Guess What the AP Didn't Tell Us.

The Associated Press should be ashamed. Just two days ago, they were the recipients of a Community Note after their X post conveniently omitted some important facts about the murder of Tasia Fortune.

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Fortune, of Jackson, Mississippi, was found hanging in a tree. Democrats and the media pretended Fortune's murder was a race-based lynching. It wasn't. On September 14, the AP itself reported that Jarques Ratliff, who was associated with Fortune, was arrested on September 11.

Yet on September 21, the AP wrote on X that Fortune's death "stirred distressing memories of the grim history of lynchings across the U.S. South."

Now a second suspect, Earnest Lloyd, Jr., has been arrested, and the AP once again omits the fact that this suspect is also black. A warrant has also been issued for a third suspect.

Police in Mississippi have arrested a second man in the death of a Black woman found hanging from a tree and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect. https://t.co/aK96HkkNmL — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2026

It took them until the third paragraph of the article to mention that Lloyd is also black.

Here's more:

Police in Mississippi have arrested a second man in the death of a Black woman found hanging from a tree and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect. Jackson police said late Tuesday that they arrested 25-year-old Earnest Lloyd Jr. in the death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune, whose body was found hanging behind an abandoned home in the city on Aug. 3. Like Fortune and the first man arrested, 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff, Lloyd is Black. He appeared at a brief hearing Wednesday, where he was denied bond. According to local TV station WLBT, investigators said witnesses directed them to Lloyd, who had allegedly had a physical altercation with Fortune days or minutes before she was killed. Police contend that Lloyd hanged Fortune with a black cable cord, and three co-defendants are also suspected of being involved in her death, the station reported.

But the AP knows that most people won't read past the X post or the first few sentences of the story.

That's Floyd.

You’re not gonna stop, are you. pic.twitter.com/fBmHoaSAv1 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 23, 2026

No. There are 60 Democrats in Congress who want investigations into these "lynchings;" most of which were ruled suicides, and then Fortune's murder, which was not racial.

Even Fortune's mother said race wasn't a factor.

Why do you go out of your way to leave out the race of the suspects? How is this not textbook journalistic malpractice? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 23, 2026

There's a narrative that's more important here.

Annnnnd this guy is black too.



I'm just going to pile on here and also mention that the Democrat media is GROSSLY RACIST and are YET AGAIN trying to gin up racial hatred among their ignorant, racist voters.



You should lose your press credentials, you lying racist pigs. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) September 23, 2026

They're trying to create racism in America when the reality is there's very little racism, and there hasn't been a race-based lynching since the early 1980s.

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Both arrested suspects in this murder are black. Why does the AP list the race of the victim but not her killers in the title? https://t.co/wFACzcVLDj — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 23, 2026

We all know why.

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