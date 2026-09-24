DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

A Second Man Was Arrested in Mississippi Hanging Case. Guess What the AP Didn't Tell Us.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
A Second Man Was Arrested in Mississippi Hanging Case. Guess What the AP Didn't Tell Us.
Townhall Media

The Associated Press should be ashamed. Just two days ago, they were the recipients of a Community Note after their X post conveniently omitted some important facts about the murder of Tasia Fortune.

Advertisement

Fortune, of Jackson, Mississippi, was found hanging in a tree. Democrats and the media pretended Fortune's murder was a race-based lynching. It wasn't. On September 14, the AP itself reported that Jarques Ratliff, who was associated with Fortune, was arrested on September 11. 

Yet on September 21, the AP wrote on X that Fortune's death "stirred distressing memories of the grim history of lynchings across the U.S. South."

Now a second suspect, Earnest Lloyd, Jr., has been arrested, and the AP once again omits the fact that this suspect is also black. A warrant has also been issued for a third suspect.

It took them until the third paragraph of the article to mention that Lloyd is also black.

Here's more:

Police in Mississippi have arrested a second man in the death of a Black woman found hanging from a tree and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect.

Jackson police said late Tuesday that they arrested 25-year-old Earnest Lloyd Jr. in the death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune, whose body was found hanging behind an abandoned home in the city on Aug. 3.

Like Fortune and the first man arrested, 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff, Lloyd is Black. He appeared at a brief hearing Wednesday, where he was denied bond.

According to local TV station WLBT, investigators said witnesses directed them to Lloyd, who had allegedly had a physical altercation with Fortune days or minutes before she was killed. Police contend that Lloyd hanged Fortune with a black cable cord, and three co-defendants are also suspected of being involved in her death, the station reported.

Recommended
Maria Salazar, Trump's Deportation Traitor, Got a Wake Up Call From Her Constituents Matt Vespa Her Life Was Normal – Until She Was Falsely Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter Jeff Charles
Advertisement

But the AP knows that most people won't read past the X post or the first few sentences of the story.

That's Floyd.

No. There are 60 Democrats in Congress who want investigations into these "lynchings;" most of which were ruled suicides, and then Fortune's murder, which was not racial.

Even Fortune's mother said race wasn't a factor.

There's a narrative that's more important here.

They're trying to create racism in America when the reality is there's very little racism, and there hasn't been a race-based lynching since the early 1980s.

Advertisement

We all know why.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ASSOCIATED PRESS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDIA BIAS | WOKE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Maria Salazar, Trump's Deportation Traitor, Got a Wake Up Call From Her Constituents

Maria Salazar, Trump's Deportation Traitor, Got a Wake Up Call From Her Constituents

Matt Vespa
Her Life Was Normal – Until She Was Falsely Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter

Her Life Was Normal – Until She Was Falsely Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter

Jeff Charles
A Senior IRGC Commander Was Just Killed Inside Iran. Here’s What Happened.

A Senior IRGC Commander Was Just Killed Inside Iran. Here’s What Happened.

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos