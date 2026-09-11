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Democrats Are Trying to Stir Up Racial Tensions With False Claims of 'Lynchings'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 10:00 AM
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Democrats Are Trying to Stir Up Racial Tensions With False Claims of 'Lynchings'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats must be desperate ahead of the midterms, because a few prominent ones are trying to use recent hanging incidents as proof that "lynchings" are still happening in America. Ro Khanna started this nonsense a couple of weeks ago, falsely claiming that a murdered black Mississippi woman was the victim of a hate crime; police detained a suspect — a black man who had a relationship with the victim — on suspicion of being involved with her death.

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But now two members of The Squad, Ayanna Pressley and AOC, are pushing that narrative again, claiming that "modern-day lynchings" are happening in America. Pressley is even demanding a federal investigation.

AOC also jumped on that bandwagon, claiming 10 victims were lynched and calling for an end to this "racial terror."

But facts matter, and in this instance, most of the deaths were actually suicides. Tasia Fortune is the Mississippi woman whose death Khanna tried to exploit, and the father of one of her children is a suspect in her death.

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The only other case, Demetrius Fleming, in North Carolina, remains open and no suspects have been named. None of those cases have identified a murderer who was white.

The death of Nolan Wells, also in Mississippi, is still under investigation.

Yes, we do. And November is the chance to do that.

How are Democrats allowed to get away with these base, race-baiting lies? They should be held accountable on the floor of Congress for spreading hatred and misinformation.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | AYANNA PRESSLEY | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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