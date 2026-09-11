Democrats Are Trying to Stir Up Racial Tensions With False Claims of 'Lynchings'

The Democrats must be desperate ahead of the midterms, because a few prominent ones are trying to use recent hanging incidents as proof that "lynchings" are still happening in America. Ro Khanna started this nonsense a couple of weeks ago, falsely claiming that a murdered black Mississippi woman was the victim of a hate crime; police detained a suspect — a black man who had a relationship with the victim — on suspicion of being involved with her death.

Advertisement

But now two members of The Squad, Ayanna Pressley and AOC, are pushing that narrative again, claiming that "modern-day lynchings" are happening in America. Pressley is even demanding a federal investigation.

Black folks are being found hanged in America.



This is a national crisis and we CANNOT stand by while strange fruit hangs from trees across the country.



We're demanding a federal investigation NOW so we can stop modern-day lynchings. https://t.co/IfiRiYOMNC — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 10, 2026

AOC also jumped on that bandwagon, claiming 10 victims were lynched and calling for an end to this "racial terror."

This year, there have already been 10 reported hangings of Black people in the U.S.



I’m proud to have signed onto @RepPressley ‘s letter to address these widespread modern-day lynchings and put a stop to this racial terror. https://t.co/ISo20mbLyg — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 10, 2026

But facts matter, and in this instance, most of the deaths were actually suicides. Tasia Fortune is the Mississippi woman whose death Khanna tried to exploit, and the father of one of her children is a suspect in her death.

The only other case, Demetrius Fleming, in North Carolina, remains open and no suspects have been named. None of those cases have identified a murderer who was white.

The death of Nolan Wells, also in Mississippi, is still under investigation.

Just unbelievable anti-White blood libel here by AOC.



We can’t negotiate with these fanatics.



We have to crush them completely. https://t.co/RtsY29T0Nq — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) September 11, 2026

Yes, we do. And November is the chance to do that.

How are Democrats allowed to get away with these base, race-baiting lies? They should be held accountable on the floor of Congress for spreading hatred and misinformation.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.