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'Do Not Come': This Kansas Democrat Still Wants Kamala Harris to Stay Far Away From His Campaign

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 4:00 PM
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'Do Not Come': This Kansas Democrat Still Wants Kamala Harris to Stay Far Away From His Campaign
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Back at the beginning of the month, Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton, who is running for the U.S. Senate, told Politico that he did not want Kamala Harris to come to the Sunflower State to campaign for him. Hamilton wasn't alone, either. Several red state Dems told the former Vice President to stay away.

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Hamilton seems particularly keen on keeping Kamala out of Kansas. He went on MS NOW last night to once again say she's not welcome.

"We saw the former Vice President, Kamala Harris; she went to Michigan to be with Abdul El-Sayed to campaign on his behalf. Would you welcome her to campaign with you in Kansas?" host Peter Alexander asked.

"No, I would not," Replied Hamilton. "No offense intended to her, but she would not be a help to me. We are a different kind of Democrat and the national Democrats, some of the leaders, do not represent where the people in Kansas are. So, again, I mean no offense to Kamala Harris but I would ask her, if she wanted to come, I would say please do not come to my state. I do not need you here. You would actually hurt me."

Ouch.

Of course, Hamilton has enough of his own problems. As Townhall reported last month, he's a woke pastor of a megachurch who preaches about Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQ agenda, and environmentalism. That alone is disqualifying, but Kamala Harris would be the knockout punch for his campaign.

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He didn't have an election to win back then.

That's what we were all told when Kamala lost the election.

Yes, it is.

Kamala Harris is toying with another run for the White House in 2028. How can she be serious when members of her own party don't want her to campaign with them? How can she expect to win the swing states she lost in 2028?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | KANSAS
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