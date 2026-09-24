'Do Not Come': This Kansas Democrat Still Wants Kamala Harris to Stay Far Away From His Campaign

Back at the beginning of the month, Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton, who is running for the U.S. Senate, told Politico that he did not want Kamala Harris to come to the Sunflower State to campaign for him. Hamilton wasn't alone, either. Several red state Dems told the former Vice President to stay away.

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Hamilton seems particularly keen on keeping Kamala out of Kansas. He went on MS NOW last night to once again say she's not welcome.

LMAO 🤣



Kansas Democrat begs Kamala Harris not to campaign with him.



MS NOW: She went to Michigan to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed. Will you welcome her to campaign with you in Kansas?



HAMILTON: “No…Please do not come to my state, I do not need you here.” pic.twitter.com/hlXA9vVVgU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2026

"We saw the former Vice President, Kamala Harris; she went to Michigan to be with Abdul El-Sayed to campaign on his behalf. Would you welcome her to campaign with you in Kansas?" host Peter Alexander asked.

"No, I would not," Replied Hamilton. "No offense intended to her, but she would not be a help to me. We are a different kind of Democrat and the national Democrats, some of the leaders, do not represent where the people in Kansas are. So, again, I mean no offense to Kamala Harris but I would ask her, if she wanted to come, I would say please do not come to my state. I do not need you here. You would actually hurt me."

Ouch.

Of course, Hamilton has enough of his own problems. As Townhall reported last month, he's a woke pastor of a megachurch who preaches about Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQ agenda, and environmentalism. That alone is disqualifying, but Kamala Harris would be the knockout punch for his campaign.

That's odd... in 2024 Hamilton said positive things about Kamala. @TheGreenOldDill pic.twitter.com/ysXIYJ4vgq — Amy - Artist and Designer (@_AmyMarsh) September 24, 2026

He didn't have an election to win back then.

Seems very sexist & racist right? — TXAggie93 (@TXAggie93) September 23, 2026

That's what we were all told when Kamala lost the election.

That's an AMAZING level of honesty coming from a Democrat — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) September 23, 2026

Yes, it is.

Kamala Harris is toying with another run for the White House in 2028. How can she be serious when members of her own party don't want her to campaign with them? How can she expect to win the swing states she lost in 2028?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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