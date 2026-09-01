Hunter Biden Slams Kamala As a 'Not Very Good Politician'

Hunter Biden had some rather interesting things to say about former Vice President Kamala Harris as speculation about a potential 2028 presidential run persists.

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During an interview with podcaster Mehdi Hasan, Biden said Harris was not as loyal to former President Joe Biden as some might think.

Hasan brought up past comments Biden made suggesting that Harris is “not a very good politician” and pointed out that she “was given only 107 days by your dad to try and win an election.”

“And $2 billion,” Biden said.

Hasan also pointed out that during her debate against President Donald Trump, she accepted the notion that there was no daylight between her and the elder Biden. The host argued that this “cost her the presidency” because she “stayed loyal” to the former president.

“And many would say, here you are throwing her under the bus, saying she's not a very good politician,” Hasan concluded.

“Here's what I'd also like to say about the vice president,” Hunter replied. “I think that the vice president served the country incredibly well and that she has a deep …rich future in politics. Whether she wants to run for president again, she'll be one of the— if not the front-runner. But she's not a very good politician either.”

When Hasan pressed for details, Biden suggested she could have adjusted her messaging to stand out on her own while touting the supposed accomplishments of the Biden administration.

“She can make daylight between herself and my dad, but not in terms of what they were able to accomplish over that four-year period,” he said. “I think that there might be daylight as issues related to Gaza and as it relates to Israel, that of course she needs to be able to stake her own ground on that.”

Biden later questioned Harris’ loyalty to his father. “So I think people go like, ‘well, she was so loyal to your dad and she didn't do this and that and the other thing.’ Well, maybe from your perspective, but maybe not from mine,” he said.

But Hunter wasn’t keen on giving details. When Hasan asked how Harris was not loyal to the former president, Hunter replied, “That’s between me and her.”

Hasan continued pressing the matter. Hunter replied, “Let me just state it exactly clearly. I think that she was loyal to my father, and I don't think that she was loyal to a fault, however.”

Mehdi: How is [Kamala Harris] not loyal to your dad?

Hunter Biden: That's between me and her.@mehdirhasan presses @HunterBiden on his remarks that Kamala Harris is “not a very good politician.”



Watch the full interview, link in replies. pic.twitter.com/pvZZb9qwZn — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) August 31, 2026

The response from Democrats to the notion that Harris might run again in 2028 has been mixed. She often polls as a frontrunner among Democrat voters. But critics insist that the party needs new leadership and for younger generations to take up the mantle. They also point out that her 2024 loss might be a political narrative that is too difficult to overcome.

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