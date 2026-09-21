Maura Healey Defends Separating Massachusetts Family for Refusing to Harm Their Daughter

Democrats have yelled and mooed for a while now about how President Trump is "separating families" by enforcing immigration laws. But as Townhall has reported on the Democrats actually have no problem with separating families, so long as they're the ones doing the separating. A couple of weeks ago, Townhall reported on Democrat William Lawrence, who deleted old social media posts that opposed the nuclear family. Lawrence wrote “f**k” the nuclear-family home and called it an “isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society."

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Last week, we told you how Massachusetts authorities took a teenage girl away from her Catholic family because her parents refused to mutilate her in the name of transgender ideology. And now Gov. Maura Healey is defending that decision to break apart a family.

Maura Healey Defends Taking Christian Couple's Daughter for Not Affirming Trans Identity https://t.co/yLxlm8fspk pic.twitter.com/SprWhuNg98 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 17, 2026

Here's more:

“Let me be clear about the facts in that matter. First of all, DCF did not remove the child because of a health issue or a gender-affirming care issue. DCF removed the child after there were criminal charges filed against the parents, including the father,” Healey said. “As you know, DCF is responsible for the care and well-being of kids, and that’s what happened in this instance.” She added: “This is currently a subject of criminal prosecution right now against the parents. So, I’m not going to comment on this particular case right now, but I just want to be clear with the public that this child was not removed because of a gender-affirming care issue. This child was removed by DCF following the presentation of criminal charges against the parents.” But Healy’s claims may be bogus. Family attorney Vernadette Broyles said Healey’s account was false and that the charges were deemed unfounded in court last year.

Are we surprised by any of this?

No.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

And guess what? She's still not excommunicated.

That's called selective prosecution. Or in the case of Catholic bishops selective persecution. — Daehenob (@Daehenob67) September 18, 2026

While she's automatically excommunicated for supporting abortion and "transitioning" children, it would be nice to see formal announcements from the Catholic Church on this.

I talked to the family yesterday. They spoke through tears as they shared how they haven't seen their daughter in 20 months



A just society would treat those who butcher children by surgically removing healthy body parts as the child abusers, not those who try to prevent it https://t.co/WH7xPfU8hS — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 18, 2026

This is heartbreaking.

And when that girl suffers after being mutilated by the state, Healey will face no consequences.

This should raise some serious questions about parental rights and how far the state can go



The woman legalized abortion up until birth, that should tell you everything https://t.co/cMXc4raxuk — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 19, 2026

She thinks she's the boss.

They juiced up “abuse” claims against the parents to justify taking the child, claims that turned out to be bogus. https://t.co/4sgMq8HnXk — Sidge S. Mondo ن (@Magister_Mondo) September 18, 2026

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Of course they did. That's why so many scoffed at her proposal to have wellness checks for families with newborns.

The Kutzko case isn’t the only time Massachusetts has intervened or taken custody of a child over parental objections. See also Justina Pelletier (medical dispute). Democrats do not respect parents rights in the state of Massachusetts. https://t.co/khbPu6XJpe — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) September 18, 2026

Democrats don't respect parental rights in any state.

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