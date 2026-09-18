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Massachusetts Gov. Healey Uses Lindsay Clancy Case to Politicize Postpartum Care

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 9:00 AM
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Massachusetts Gov. Healey Uses Lindsay Clancy Case to Politicize Postpartum Care
AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc

Never let an opportunity go to waste. That's something Democrats are very good at, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is doing exactly that with the Lindsay Clancy case. While the three-ring circus that is the jury continues playing out in public, Healey wants the government to get involved in improving postpartum healthcare.

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New parents in Massachusetts should receive better support and postpartum care, Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday, following the high-profile murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, who, her attorneys argued, was suffering from unresolved postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children in 2023.

Healey proposed providing free home visits by nurses to all parents with newborns as well as updated regulations governing mental health screening of new mothers.

“To every mom who has struggled with her mental health before, during or after pregnancy, I want you to know we see you — I see you,” Healey said during a visit to Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

It's opportunistic and shows Healey has no grasp of the case.

That will never happen. Nor will care for post-abortion women who regret their abortions.

She does not know how privileged and well-off Clancy was.

Clancy worked at Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the best in the nation. Her husband, Patrick, made $400,000 a year. He took paternity leave and started working from home to help her. They also had a nanny, and the older two children were in daycare full time when the baby was born.

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Clancy had postpartum care and support.

This is very telling, of course. Clancy had privilege; she had access to resources. That wasn't the issue here. The issue — as proven by the jury — was using this case as political activism. And Healey is continuing that.

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News Topics ABORTION | HEALTHCARE | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS | MENTAL HEALTH
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