Massachusetts Gov. Healey Uses Lindsay Clancy Case to Politicize Postpartum Care

Never let an opportunity go to waste. That's something Democrats are very good at, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is doing exactly that with the Lindsay Clancy case. While the three-ring circus that is the jury continues playing out in public, Healey wants the government to get involved in improving postpartum healthcare.

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Massachusetts gov proposes better postpartum healthcare after Lindsay Clancy trial: 'I see you' https://t.co/n7FjVz2cdn pic.twitter.com/5yJLNzKWE3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2026

Here's more:

New parents in Massachusetts should receive better support and postpartum care, Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday, following the high-profile murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, who, her attorneys argued, was suffering from unresolved postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children in 2023. Healey proposed providing free home visits by nurses to all parents with newborns as well as updated regulations governing mental health screening of new mothers. “To every mom who has struggled with her mental health before, during or after pregnancy, I want you to know we see you — I see you,” Healey said during a visit to Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

It's opportunistic and shows Healey has no grasp of the case.

Maura Healey just signed the bill for abortions up to birth.



How about better care for the BABIES. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 16, 2026

That will never happen. Nor will care for post-abortion women who regret their abortions.

Do you know what a privileged life this woman led- you really believe that more health care was going to fix her. The only thing that was going to fix her miserable existence was the removal of those children and she accomplished that. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) September 16, 2026

She does not know how privileged and well-off Clancy was.

Clancy worked at Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the best in the nation. Her husband, Patrick, made $400,000 a year. He took paternity leave and started working from home to help her. They also had a nanny, and the older two children were in daycare full time when the baby was born.

Do you know what a privileged life this woman led- you really believe that more health care was going to fix her. The only thing that was going to fix her miserable existence was the removal of those children and she accomplished that. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) September 16, 2026

Clancy had postpartum care and support.

Lindsay Clancy was literally a rich lady with tons of resources. Resources weren’t the problem. Her strangling the life out of all three of her kids IS THE PROBLEM. I wouldn’t expect Gov. @maura_healey to understand that though since she recently made it legal to abort innocent… https://t.co/IzWw3XsWkP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2026

This is very telling, of course. Clancy had privilege; she had access to resources. That wasn't the issue here. The issue — as proven by the jury — was using this case as political activism. And Healey is continuing that.

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