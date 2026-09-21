Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating

Patrick Clancy opened up to CBS News’ Ross Douthat about how he’s moving forward with his life after his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, murdered their three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, and how he’s working to rebuild his life and ensure his children are not forgotten. It was an emotionally charged interview, with Douthat asking pointed questions about the night of the killings, what he did when his youngest, Callan, who was only eight months old, spent his last days in the NICU, and what transpired during the trial, which ended with a hung jury.

Advertisement

Lindsay Clancy could still face three murder charges. She strangled the three children in January 2023 and later slashed her wrists and jumped out a window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. The interview also discussed the horde of leftist clowns and so-called internet sleuths — almost all white women and TikTok users — who have set back women’s rights decades with their insanity about the case, including accusing Patrick of murder. It’s a deplorable and nasty side of social media, but Mr. Clancy was calm and collected, saying that these white wine-guzzling whack jobs only do a disservice to perinatal mental health and do damage to the legacy for his children.

He explained that he had to leave Duxbury, Massachusetts, for reasons that don’t need explanation, and moved to New York City, where he had space to grieve. He emptied his former house, keeping mementos of his dead children. A park is even named after them, with specific obstacles designed to honor the memories of the three kids.

Patrick also said that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness, but he gave it to her anyway. He also said that calling his ex-wife a child killer and a murderer is grossly inaccurate.

“I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that. So I shared those words. And I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever,” he said.

The part where he described finding his kids, Callan specifically, was heartbreaking. Cora and Dawson were dead, but there was hope that maybe Callan could survive (via CBS News):

It was New Year's Eve when Lindsay checked herself into McLean Psychiatric Hospital. She was treated for depression, and days later she was released. The family celebrated Cora's birthday on January 7th. Ross Douthat: She told you she wanted to come home. Patrick Clancy: She did. Seventeen days later, the unthinkable. After taking Cora to a doctor's appointment earlier in the day, Lindsay asked Patrick to run an errand and pick up dinner - and when he returned home, he said he found her lying in the backyard, her throat and wrists cut, paralyzed after jumping from an upstairs window. In the basement he said he found his children strangled. Cora and Dawson were dead. Callan somehow survived and was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital. Patrick Clancy: So, I didn't have all the details of Callan's condition. I just knew that they got a heartbeat back. So I remember-- (SIGH) that night, I-- I-- I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live. And I-- I remember just thinking, "Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister." And I was holdin' out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and-- and I knew that it-- it wasn't gonna be-- a good prognosis. Callan's heart kept beating for four days. Patrick Clancy: I'm so grateful for those four days that I had with him. And I'm so grateful he hung on. Ross Douthat: Did you talk to him in those four days? Patrick Clancy: Yeah. Ross Douthat: Can you tell me anything you said? Patrick Clancy: I said, "I'm so sorry." And I got to-- I got to hold him. I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms. During those hours with Callan, Clancy sat and wrote tributes to each of his three children, typing with one hand while he held his baby's hand with the other. He said he was afraid if he didn't write about them they would be forgotten. Ross Douthat: But it wasn't just about your kids. It also had something that I think a lot of people found at that moment incomprehensible, which was something about Lindsay, where you forgave her.

Advertisement

Patrick did ask his ex-wife whether she remembered the killings.

“She said it was like a dream. And-- she remembered it much in the way you would remember a dream after waking up,” he said.

In January 2024, Patrick met Dr. Rachel Danis, a fertility doctor, at a run club outing. This led to a coffee meeting, which then led to Patrick marrying Dennis in New York last April. Patrick added that Danis has helped him carry his grief.

“I always-- try to take some of the sh-- weight from Pat. I always wanna strive to do that. I know I can't fix-- I can't bring his kids back. But if I can honor them and allow Pat to grieve but also just continue to honor them in the present, it-- I guess that's all I can do,” said Danis.

The couple is also in the process of starting a family. There will be another hearing at the end of September to determine whether Lindsay Clancy will be tried again for murder. Both Patrick and Lindsay have filed medical malpractice lawsuits against providers they claim failed her.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.