The Trump Administration Is Preparing to Bring the International Criminal Court to Its Knees

In another rebuke of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Trump administration is preparing sweeping sanctions that could cut the institution off from much of the global financial system, potentially crippling a bloated, ineffectual globalist bureaucracy that cloaks itself in the language of human rights while routinely failing to hold the world’s worst actors to account.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump and Sec. Marco Rubio are preparing SWEEPING SANCTIONS against the globalist International Criminal Court (ICC) — WSJ



The move would effectively CUT OFF the ICC from making most transaction in US dollars…



GLOBALISTS ON THE RUN 🔥



Within the… pic.twitter.com/XaaRqFBqn0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2026

According to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and U.S. officials, the proposed sanctions would bar most transactions involving the International Criminal Court after a six- to seven-month wind-down period. The measures could also prevent the court from conducting transactions in U.S. dollars, effectively cutting the institution off from much of the global financial system.

In practical terms, that could severely disrupt the court’s day-to-day operations. The ICC could struggle to pay employees, translators, security contractors, outside counsel, and other vendors, or to purchase software, cloud services, insurance, and investigative tools. Banks may also become reluctant to process payments from member states, donors, and partner organizations, jeopardizing a major source of the court’s funding. Its field operations could face similar constraints, complicating payment for travel, witness protection, local investigators, and logistics in conflict zones.

Of course, the full impact will depend on the final language of the sanctions, including any exemptions or wind-down provisions Washington ultimately includes.

Japan, the European Union, and other U.S. allies have pledged to defend the ICC from the Trump administration’s pressure campaign, though it remains unclear what that defense would entail. The Wall Street Journal reported that the EU could try to force European banks to continue doing business with the court, a move that could invite another confrontation with Washington.

The escalation follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s sanctions against ICC judges and other officials over the court’s actions targeting Israel and what the administration describes as its blatant disregard for national sovereignty. Rubio has even characterized the ICC’s conduct as an assault on the founding principles of the United States.

The ICC’s core defect is that it is a court without an enforcement mechanism. It can issue declarations, indict leaders, and generate favorable headlines, but it must ultimately beg sovereign governments to make an arrest. That dependency makes the court especially impotent against powerful authoritarian states, who actually require confrontation including China, Russia, and other major nonparticipants, who can simply reject its authority. All which leaves the ICC to project moral outrage from The Hague.

Advertisement

It is the same dynamic that leads the ICC to target Israel and the United States: a body steeped in globalist, left-wing cultural and economic assumptions is far more willing to pursue justice against democracies that it can shame and pressure rather than authoritarian powers that simply ignore it.

That worldview also carries a perverse implication, that the freest and most democratic nations are cast as the world’s worst human-rights offenders precisely because they can be pressured to answer for themselves. In the process, it encourages younger generations to romanticize authoritarian failures such as China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela, and even revives the socialist temptations that currently plague American politics.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.