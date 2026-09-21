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Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 21, 2026 4:15 PM
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Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new economic offensives against the Iranian regime.

During an appearance on CNBC, Bessent said his agency is applying more economic pressure on Iran by targeting its airlines. 

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“On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” he said. “And how do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system. And what we're seeing here, Joe, is we've seen enablers throughout the world.”

The Treasury Secretary further stated that his agency has sanctioned three banks, including the second largest bank in Egypt, which “funneled more than $1.8 billion” to Tehran.

President Donald Trump and Bessent announced the start of Operation Economic Outcast last month. The operation involves a series of moves aimed at weakening the Iranian regime’s finances to pressure it to enter into negotiations to work out a peace settlement that prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

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The nearly seven-month war has involved a U.S. naval blockade and airstrikes against Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump on Sunday told Fox News he is in “deciding mode” and considering options that could entail a larger military assault or pursuing more financial offensives.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | IRAN | SCOTT BESSENT
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