Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new economic offensives against the Iranian regime.

During an appearance on CNBC, Bessent said his agency is applying more economic pressure on Iran by targeting its airlines.

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“On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” he said. “And how do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system. And what we're seeing here, Joe, is we've seen enablers throughout the world.”

The Treasury Secretary further stated that his agency has sanctioned three banks, including the second largest bank in Egypt, which “funneled more than $1.8 billion” to Tehran.

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just sent CHILLS down Iran's spine, saying EVERY IRANIAN AIRLINE is being SHUT OFF effective Wednesday, Sep. 23 — and banks will CONTINUE being severed



ANY Iranian airline has to be shunned by the host airport, or they will be "KNOCKED… pic.twitter.com/WE3OtEs3J7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2026

President Donald Trump and Bessent announced the start of Operation Economic Outcast last month. The operation involves a series of moves aimed at weakening the Iranian regime’s finances to pressure it to enter into negotiations to work out a peace settlement that prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP’S SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY REVEALS U.S. STRATEGY POST IRAN WAR



I’ve been very critical of the Iran war, which I think went terribly wrong for Trump. The region is scrambling for a new security infrastructure, Iran wants U.S. bases out, the Houthis and… https://t.co/KyURUdeRsp pic.twitter.com/stBtUcAwoh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 21, 2026

I just completed our eighth Q&A with subscribers, and I fear I left folks quite worried and depressed.



But I was being honest: All signs point to a major escalation between the US, Iran and Israel. And it may very well be initiated by Tehran itself a week or two before the… — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) September 6, 2026

The nearly seven-month war has involved a U.S. naval blockade and airstrikes against Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump on Sunday told Fox News he is in “deciding mode” and considering options that could entail a larger military assault or pursuing more financial offensives.

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